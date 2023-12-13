Summary The December 2023 update for Pixel Watches is finally rolling out, including the non-LTE Pixel Watch 2.

Google announced the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop with a plethora of features for its Pixel phones and watches around a week ago. Besides new features, the update for Pixel phones also included the December 2023 security patch. However, a similar update for the Pixel Watch lineup was nowhere to be seen. That's changing now, as Google has announced the rollout of the December 2023 update for its smartwatches.

While the November 2023 security patch was never made available for the non-LTE Pixel Watch 2, that's not the case this time around. The December security patch is rolling out to both models of the Pixel Watch, including the LTE variants. Technically, this means the non-cellular variant of the Pixel Watch 2 is getting its first Wear OS 4 update since its debut in October 2023.

Google's release notes for the TWD9.231205.001 build are relatively short, highlighting Bedtime and DND sync between devices on the first-gen Pixel Watch.

What's Included The December 2023 software update includes new convenience features, numerous bug fixes, and performance updates for Pixel Watch users. New features for your first-gen Pixel Watch Your Pixel Phone and first-gen Pixel Watch will work even better together for more convenience, allowing you to sync your Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Modes from one device to the other, like you can with Pixel Watch 2. Bug fixes and performance updates A number of people experienced image retention on their Pixel Watch 2, which has been fixed in this update.

Besides DND syncing, the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop brings Call Screen to the Pixel Watch, though it is limited to users in the US. First-gen Pixel Watch got access to Adventure and Analog Arcs watch faces. Additionally, after nearly a year of teasing, Extend Unlock went official, allowing you to quickly unlock your Pixel phone as long as you wear your Pixel Watch.

Many of these features have already been rolled out to Google's smartwatch users through a Play Services or Play system update. If you are still waiting on some of these features, you might gain access to them after installing the December 2023 update.

A major improvement in the December 2023 build is it contains fixes for the image retention issue on the Pixel Watch 2, as reported by some users.

Google says the rollout will continue "over the coming weeks in phases." But you can try pulling the update right away by navigating to Settings > System > System updates on your Pixel Watch and repeatedly tapping the "Your watch is up to date" screen. Make sure to put the watch on charge when doing this. Note that the wearable will only install the firmware when there's at least 50% battery.