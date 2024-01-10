For those of you who missed out on two of the best Android smartwach deals during Black Friday last year, we've got some good news for you. You'll be happy to know that both the last-gen Pixel Watch and the new Pixel Watch 2 are back on sale at their lowest prices again, offering savings of up to $200 on a couple of the best smartwatches available right now.

These limited-time deals, which are available through Amazon, Best Buy, and Google, offer each wearable at its best price of the year so far, including one of the best Pixel Watch 2 deals we've seen since its release in October of last year. If you've been hoping to get your hands on one of Google's watches for a good price, nows your chance to do so.

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch $200 $350 Save $150 Google's first run at a smartwatch landed surprisingly well, coming out of the box with Fitbit health tracking and other nifty features to help it stand out among the competition. While it does have a fairly high price tag in comparison to other smartwatches of this caliber, it's an insane bargain to get one for as little as $200. From $200 at Amazon From $200 at Best Buy From $200 at Google

Google's initial attempt at a smartwatch was met with favorable reception, offering a stylish and sophisticated wearable that was the first to come loaded with Fitbit health tracking. Its sleek design is striking, to say the least, and thanks to a plethora of smart-capable tricks and on-board sensors, including a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and electrical sensors, it serves perfectly as both a fitness watch and as a day-to-day wearable.

However, with a normal price tag of $350, it can be a bit on the expensive side compared to the competition, making it a buy for only the true die-hard Google fans out there. Thanks to this new batch of deals, though, it's avaialble for as little as $200 right now, making it a top choice for anyone who needs a good smartwatch at an even better price.

Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2 $300 $350 Save $50 The latest version of Google's Pixel Watch offers substantial upgrades over its predecessor, with a refined design that includes an improved battery, and improved hardware for a more responsive feel. While the discount isn't nearly as big, at $50 off there's enough savings here to warrant a purchase if you'd rather get the latest model on sale. $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at Google

Introducing a number of enhancements over its previous iteration, the new Pixel Watch 2 brings the best of what made its predecessor so good and adds to it with a refined design. The hardware has been upgraded to provide a more responsive experience, and with Wear OS 4 standard out of the box, offers a much more feature-rich experience that's perfect for syncing up with other Google devices.

However, the jump between the two wearables isn't exactly huge, making any of the differences between them hard to spot for those who aren't privy to Google's suite of features. That said, the Pixel Watch 2 is only $100 more than the last-gen model with these deals, making it worth the upgrade if you've just got to have the newest model of Google's smartwatch.

Which Google Pixel Watch should you buy?

Comparing the two watches side by side, the Google Pixel Watch vs Pixel Watch differences are actually a bit tough to spot. The design itself isn't that different, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. Google's original Pixel Watch landed with one of the best designs you'll find on a wearable, offering a sleek and modern look that goes well with just about any look.

However, where the real differences lie is under the hood, and the latest version offers a decent leap forward in terms of performance and health tracking capabilities. For starters, the chipset has been updated to the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with a Cortex m33 co-processor, which is a solid jump from the Pixel Watch's Exynos 9110 SoC with Cortex M33 co-processor.

Additional health tracking and security features are also available on the new Pixel Watch 2, including a new "multi-path" heart rate sensor, improved AI capabilities, and a new and intuitive Safety Check feature which lets you keep in contact with friends and loved ones while you're out and about. These upgrades, along with the complete Fitbit health tracking suite, make it an excellent choice for anyone who needs a smartwatch for fitness and exercise.

Value-wise, the Pixel Watch offers the best balance of cost and performance, delivering a reliable and intuitive watch that works well in just about all situations. The older hardware may be a little slow in comparison to it's successor, but that doesn't mean it's any less capable of being the exact watch you need. However, if you want the latest version, saving $50 on it is enough to warrant a purchase.