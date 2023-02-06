Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $300 $350 Save $50 The Google Pixel Watch is a gadget we've waited a long time to get, and now that it's finally here, we're still in love with it. At $300, this is the best price we've seen for this device at a retailer, so we're pretty excited to see it discounted again. $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

The gorgeous Google Pixel Watch has only been around for a few months at this point, but it's a device we loved from the start. Not only does it offer a stunning design that will look great on any wrist, but it's also super helpful. While it's true that this device can track your activity while walking, running, swimming, or biking, it can also be just as useful for you on days when the most active thing you do is track down your phone with the help of your smartwatch.

Usually priced at $350, the Google Pixel Watch is now $299.99, the lowest price we've seen so far.

Why you'll love the Google Pixel Watch

First of all, have you seen how beautiful this smartwatch is? The curved edges on the watch face look gorgeous, while the physical button makes it look like a regular watch. If you choose one of the many watch faces, you can even fool those around you for a hot minute.

The Pixel Watch can even help you get around since Google Maps is built in and easily accessed on your wrist. If you don't have your wallet on you, Google Wallet will step in; you can pay for anything with the flick of your wrist. If there's something you want to do without getting your phone out, you can ask Google Assistant to help, whether that's setting up a reminder, getting directions, responding to texts, playing music, and so on.

Ultimately, the Pixel Watch is a fantastic tool to have, and at $300, it can be a great Valentine's Day gift for yourself or your significant other. Use the $50 you're saving for chocolates or cake, or better yet, a slick band.