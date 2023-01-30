Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $200 $400 Save $200 The Google Pixel Watch is just dripping in positives, from the beautiful hardware to the deeply integrated Fitbit fitness features. And our biggest beef with the wearable, its high price tag, gets completely squashed with today's 50% discount. $200 at AT&T

Valentine's Day is two weeks away, and whether you're looking for a gift for that special someone or you just want to show yourself some love, AT&T is here to help. For a limited time, the carrier is taking 50% off Google's Pixel Watch. We named the wearable one of the best Android smartwatches of 2023, and with this discount, you can pick one up for just $200.

The deal is specifically for the 4G LTE Pixel Watch, which typically retails for $400, and it applies to all three colorways. Of course, we've got a few hoops to jump though, first. For starters, you need to add a line of service to your AT&T account to get the discount, though tacking on the $10/month unlimited data plan to your new LTE watch seems like a no-brainer. You also don't get the money off up front — it's spread out over several months, via bill credits. That's annoying for sure, but for $200 in savings, it may just be worth it.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch

Google was fairly late to the smartwatch game, entering the fray for the first time in the fall of last year. In our review, we called the Pixel Watch a promising first attempt that offered ambitiously high-end styling and great day-to-day performance. The Watch has a beautiful 1.6" AMOLED display, which is always-on and can get really bright for easier viewing outdoors. The hardware looks and feels premium, and there are a ton of great Pixel Watch bands for you to make it your own.

Built-in GPS provides on-wrist navigation, and of course you can make wireless payments via Google Wallet. It also has all the common health sensors (even if it doesn’t have Irregular Heart Rhythm notifications) and deep integration with Fitbit services. It can auto-detect when you're starting a workout for easy tracking, and it's waterproof (up to 50 meters) for intense workouts, both in and out of the pool.

Our two biggest gripes with the Pixel Watch are its average-at-best battery life and the expensive price tag. The first knock really depends on your usage — whether you are using LTE, GPS, etc.— and today's AT&T promotion completely eliminates the second. If you're at all in the market for a smartwatch, this $200 Pixel deal should be at the top of your list.