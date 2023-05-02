Google's At a Glance widget is one of the best features of the Pixel Launcher. On newer Pixel phones, it can automatically surface relevant and contextual information depending on your location and time of the day, like when you should leave for the airport, earthquake alerts, and more. Even better, Google keeps improving the widget with timely new additions. The company is now reportedly working on bringing At a Glance to the Pixel Watch as a watch face complication powered by Google Assistant.

9to5Google has spotted Google working on "proactive_complications" exclusively for its smartwatch, referred to as the "At a Glance" in some strings. The feature requires Google Assistant to be set up on the wearable and will seemingly show the weather and a countdown to your upcoming events. Tapping the complication should open the voice assistant.

References to the complication were found in the latest release of Google Assistant for Wear OS (v1.5.67.x).

Wear OS complications are usually provided a circular slot on the watch face. However, the At a Glance complication might require more space, and Google could introduce some new watch faces with a rectangular slot for this. Currently, the Modular II and III watch faces only provide a rectangular space for complications. Alternatively, the company could also consider offering At a Glance as a Wear OS 3 tile, giving it much more room to display the relevant information.

While not referenced, Google could eventually bring many At a Glance widget functionality from Pixel phones to its watch. This includes earthquake alerts, food and package delivery alerts, AQI, cross-device timers, and more. There's no word on when Google could bring the new complication to the Pixel Watch. Presumably, the company will add the At a Glance complication to the watch with a future Pixel Feature Drop.