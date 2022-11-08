Google has been offering enhanced trade-in values on the Pixel 7 series in the US since its launch as a way to lure new customers. The trade-in deals are so good that you can get the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 for free if you have a recent flagship Android or iPhone. For the Pixel Watch though, the company has not provided any such attractive offers or discounts. It only bundled the watch as a pre-order offer with the Pixel 7 in select countries, but nothing in the US. This might change when Google Store's Black Friday deals go live next week.

9to5Google spotted a sponsored "Pixel Watch" ad on Google, highlighting the upcoming Black Friday deals on the smartwatch. As a part of the offer, the big G could provide a $50 discount on the Wi-Fi variant of its Wear OS 3 smartwatch, bringing its price down to $299. The deal will seemingly last through November 17-28. It is unclear whether a similar discount will be available on the cellular variant.

At $349, the Pixel Watch is not cheap, especially when the best Android watches of 2022, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, are available at a far lower price.

If you visit the Google Store in the US now, you will see a banner teasing the Black Friday deals that go live in over a week from now. Google is providing a preview of the discount on some of its popular products, including Chromecasts, the Pixel 7 series, and the Nest Cam, but there's no mention of the Pixel Watch. It could be that the company is keeping the deal under wraps for now and will unveil it next week. The company might also offer some discounts on Fitbit wearables as a part of its Black Friday sale.

Even if Google does not provide discounts on the Pixel Watch, expect Amazon and other retailers to offer deals on Google's first smartwatch for Black Friday.