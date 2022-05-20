Last week's rumors that the Pixel Watch was powered by an Exynos 9110 set the internet on fire. It seemed like a four-year-old processor was exactly how Google would blow up its chances to set Wear OS on the right path with some new hardware. New rumors seem to confirm the Pixel Watch is indeed running on an Exynos 9110, but with some assistance from a second chip, it might not be the disaster everyone expected.

The folks at 9to5Google report that a second source has confirmed Samsung's chipset will power Google's first smartwatch, but it'll be joined by a co-processor designed to take some of the load off the 9110. It's easy to imagine the company rebranding this combination under the Tensor name, especially since the Tensor chipset in the Pixel 6 uses an Exynos SoC as a template. Unfortunately, it's unclear whether Google plans to carry its branding over to wearables — and what its co-processor will specifically do.

It's not the only spec revealed in today's leak. Reportedly, the watch will include 32GB of storage — double what's found in the Galaxy Watch4, its closest competitor and one of our favorite Android smartwatches around right now. It'll also include more RAM than the 1.5GB powering Samsung's 2021 wearable, though it's unclear just how much higher its memory allotment will go. Despite the current controversy surrounding its rumored chipset, these numbers would make Google's smartwatch one of the most powerful on the market.

We're also learning some of the details surrounding the fitness tracking gear built into the Pixel Watch, and — surprise — it sounds a lot like a FItbit. In addition to a heart rate sensor, it's capable of tracking SpO2 levels and performing ECG readings, just like some of the company's recent fitness trackers.

With months to go until the Pixel Watch arrives on store shelves, we might be faced with some mysteries for a while longer. Who knows — maybe these recent leaks will spur Google to release some more information about its upcoming wearable.

Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro: Everything we know about Google's 2022 flagships

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Will Sattelberg (1022 Articles Published) Will is a news editor at Android Police. He's been an Android enthusiast since he got his first smartphone in 2011. He loves watching movies, has a never-ending backlog of video games, and produces podcasts in his spare time. He lives in Buffalo, NY and is willing to give you chicken wing recommendations at any time. Just ask. More From Will Sattelberg