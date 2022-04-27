The past few days have been rife with leaks showing off Google‘s upcoming Pixel Watch. We know exactly how the watch looks thanks to a Redditor sharing photos of the device in all its glory. We have yet to see any official news or teases — including an actual launch date — though a Google I/O announcement seems likely. But as we know, devices have to go through various certifications before they are released. The Pixel Watch seems to have approval from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), pushing it closer to its all-too-inevitable release.

A new Bluetooth listing with the name BT Wearable Design-Controller Subsystem shows what is believed to be the Pixel Watch getting approval to use Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, the list highlights three model numbers — GWT9R, GBZ4S, and GQF4C — instead of just one. Whether these labels represent multiple watch models (with slightly different features) or regional variations (such as cellular bands) of the same watch is yet to be seen. But if the watch follows patterns set by Google’s Pixel phones, the latter seems likely.

Interestingly, the supposed Pixel Watch software version number is RWD5.211104.001, making the gadget outdated, as the most recent version is RWD7. However, this is likely just for testing purposes; the consumer-ready device should launch with the latest software.

Kicking off the rollercoaster of certification processes, Google applied to trademark the “Pixel Watch” name last week, submitting its application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. With Bluetooth approval now out of the way, the next regulatory stop might be the FCC. Here, each watch model should get its own listing, revealing whatever differences (in connection, size, or otherwise) there are between them.

