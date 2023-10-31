Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $200 $350 Save $150 This massive discount brings the original Pixel Watch back into the wearables conversation. If you don't have to have the latest and greatest, but you still want a sharp and capable smartwatch at an affordable price, the original Pixel Watch makes an excellent option at just $200. $200 at Best Buy

Even though Black Friday is still technically weeks away, we are already seeing a number of deals pop up in the name of the shopping event. Best Buy right now is offering one of the best deals we've ever seen on the Google Pixel Watch. Even with the recent release of the Pixel Watch 2, the original Pixel smartwatch still has a lot to offer at this discount price tag. It's extremely stylish, with premium hardware and awesome exclusive watch faces, it has deep Fitbit integration for tracking everything from sleep to workouts, and right now you can grab one (or several) for just $200.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch

One of our biggest issues with the original Pixel Watch was its price tag. At $350 it cost at least $50 more than most of its competition, and we just didn't think there was enough there to warrant the additional funds. At $200, however, the math changes quite a bit. Now you're right in line with other previous generation watches in terms of price, and it really comes down to preference. If you want a pure Watch OS experience, without any skins or bloatware, and you like the idea of Fitbit handling all of your health and fitness tracking, then obviously the discounted Pixel Watch is a no-brainer.

As with all wearables, Google's original Watch does have its flaws. We found the battery life to be underwhelming, and it's missing some key health tracking features found in other devices such as skin temperature and EDA monitoring. But if you're ok with making those concessions, we think you'll really enjoy the fit and finish of the Pixel Watch. Grab at least one while you can at this price, as there are no guarantees this deal will still be around come Black Friday, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Google Pixel Watch bands for a custom look.