Google's Pixel Watch 2 is my favorite smartwatch right now. That's partially because of the ways that it improves on the original, especially when it comes to battery life. But honestly, the first-gen Pixel Watch is very nearly as good — and for Black Friday, it's way down to $200. That's $80 less than its cost lately, and a whopping $150 cheaper than the current-gen model, making it an excellent way to get in on Wear OS 4 on the cheap.

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $200 $350 Save $150 The first-generation Google Pixel Watch doesn't offer the same battery life as the newer Pixel Watch 2, but it does feature strong performance, Wear OS 4, and a near-identical look to the latest model. At $200, it's a great deal for anyone who doesn't need the best possible battery life in a wearable. $200 at Amazon

After spending time with the Pixel Watch 2, I eventually came to appreciate its improvements over the first-gen model. Better battery life is the biggest thing: the original Pixel Watch can't always make it a full 24 hours on a charge, but the Pixel Watch 2 generally breezes through a full day and night of use. The Pixel Watch 2 also has a more accurate heart rate sensor, plus a cEDA sensor for tracking wearer stress throughout the day, and its digital crown rotates more smoothly, too.

But that's about it. While the Pixel Watch 2 has a newer chipset, performance isn't drastically different between the two generations, and the first-gen Pixel Watch has already been updated to the latest Wear OS 4. Moment to moment, the experience of using the original Pixel Watch is almost identical to the newer, $350 Pixel Watch 2.

The most interesting thing about the Pixel Watch series — the unique look, defined by the watches' pebble-like shape and twisting band mechanism — is also nearly identical between the two generations. There are plenty of good Wear OS watches to choose from lately, but Google's still look unlike anything else you can get right now. If style is high on your list of smartwatch priorities (which would be reasonable; watches are jewelry after all), the first-gen Pixel Watch is a steal at $200. Watch bands work across generations, too, so the vast majority of Pixel Watch 2 bands will fit the first-gen model just as well.

The main thing to watch out for here is, again, battery life. Google advertises the first-generation Pixel Watch as typically lasting 24 hours on a charge without using the always-on display functionality that sees the watch keep its watch face visible at all times. If you are using that AOD option, you're probably looking at battery life closer to 18 hours. That means that if you want to wear your watch all day and use it to track your sleep, you'll most likely need to top up twice a day.

But for anyone who just wants a stylish smartwatch with enough battery to get through a full day out, anyone who either doesn't care about sleep tracking or doesn't mind charging a smartwatch a couple of times per day, the first-gen Pixel Watch at $200 is a very appealing option.

This Pixel Watch deal is part of Google's Black Friday event, which is already in full swing. Other highlights include up to $200 off the Pixel 8 series, $100 off the Pixel Tablet, and $80 off the Pixel Buds Pro.