Summary Google rolls out Pixel Watch update TWD9.240405.001 with a unique vibration feature that can tell time through haptics.

Users can activate the feature by tapping the watch face with two fingers, and can also choose from different vibration levels.

The update also includes auto-brightness improvements, ensuring users will get noticeable changes in brightness depending on the environment.

Like clockwork, Google has started rolling out a new update for Pixel Watch owners, coming in as build number TWD9.240405.001. The update will make its way to devices over the next week as it rolls out in phases, and while there are the usual bug fixes and performance improvements, this one is a bit special as it adds a unique way for Pixel Watch owners to tell time without even having to lift their wrists.

Although this might sound like a strange addition, it's actually quite clever, using haptics to deliver the time through a series of vibrations that denote the hour and minutes. We first reported about this through an early preview back in February, and it looks Google News has spotted the update rolling out, and not much has changed when it comes to the implementation and activation of the feature.

How does the Pixel Watch convey time with haptics?

As far as how this mode can be activated, it's actually quite simple, you just need to tap the watch face with two fingers, and you'll receive a response. Users will even be able to choose from two different vibration patterns, with Digits and Terse, with the former offering more precise time with updates to the minute, while the latter will round up the time in quarter increments. Of course, getting this feedback is critical if you're relying on it, so users will also be able to choose from five different vibration levels to ensure that they will be able to feel the time.

While the Vibration Watch feature will be the main star of the show for this update, Google also reports through its support page that it's also making some auto-brightness improvements, and users should really be able to see a difference when the display adapts to different environments. Although this isn't a massive update like the one we saw back in March, users will no doubt enjoy some of the new changes, and can also trust that Google will continue to offer a reliable wave of updates as time progresses.

The update should come naturally to Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 owners, but if you're looking to try and expedite the process, you can try our Pixel Watch update tip by putting the watch on the charger, heading into the system update page, and tapping the watch icon a few times to get the ball rolling. We've seen great results with this method in the past, but if it doesn't work, you're just going to have to be patient and wait for the update to roll out to your device over the next week.