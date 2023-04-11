Until a few months ago, Google used to roll out the monthly security update for compatible Pixels on the first Monday of the month. For the last couple of months, though, the company has been missing its typical rollout schedule. And while the Pixel Watch also gets monthly patches, Google has never been consistent with its release timeframe. Following the April 2023 security patch's availability for Pixel phones a week later than usual, Google has also released the Pixel Watch's latest monthly update.

The March 2023 Pixel Watch update introduced several new features, including long-delayed fall detection, support for mono audio, color correction, improved touchscreen sensitivity, and more. In comparison, the latest monthly update only contains patches for security vulnerabilities and no other bug fixes or improvements. Google's release note for the Pixel Watch's April 2023 update summarizes the changes in just one sentence.

The April 2023 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users.

The update with the build number RWDA.230114.010.G2 is available from today but is being rolled out in stages. So, it may not appear for download immediately on your smartwatch. If you don't want to wait, navigate to Settings > System > System updates on your Pixel Watch and repeatedly tap the "Your watch is up to date" screen. This should force the Pixel Watch to download the latest available firmware update.

If you use the Pixel Watch with a Pixel 7, remember the April patch for the phone fixes an annoying issue that caused paired devices to disconnect silently.