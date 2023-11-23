The Google Pixel Watch 2 is one of our favorite smartwatches because of its subtle but smart improvements over the first generation, such as better battery life and a more accurate heart rate sensor. Now that we're used to Google's latest wearable, we can't help but think about what could be in store for a future Pixel Watch 3. Here are the changes we'd like to see in Google's next-gen wearable.

1 A design refresh

The Google Pixel Watch and the Google Pixel Watch 2 share the same distinctive look, with only minor details differentiating the two. It's an eye-catching design. The domed display glass and pebble-like shape make for a watch that's hard to mistake for anything else.

Striking as the look is, it's also almost entirely unchanged between the first two Pixel Watch generations. The design is still unique, and the Pixel Watch 2 hardly looks dated. Still, for the Pixel Watch 3, we'd like to see more appreciable improvements to hardware design.

It would be great to see Google do something about that chunky display bezel. Google's design language hides it well, but the watch's screen-to-body ratio is lower than what you get with options like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. Smaller bezels, making for a display that covers more of the watch's face, would be a design win in the Pixel Watch 3.

2 A better display

A refreshed design with smaller display bezels would be great, but the display inside those bezels could do with an update. The display on the Pixel Watch 2 looks nice. Still, with a 30Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, it's out of step with what's available on competing wearables. Samsung's recent watches have 60Hz displays with higher peak brightness, making them more visible outdoors.

While neither generation of Pixel Watch has been impressive on a spec sheet, both have provided a better experience than their parts list implies. Many similarly priced watches offer better displays than the Pixel Watch 2. If the Pixel Watch 3 wants to compete with other Wear OS options, Google needs to step it up when it comes to display quality.

3 Two size options

Both generations of Pixel Watch are available in only one size, at 41mm. That's a reasonable medium-small size, but Samsung and Apple offer their watches in multiple sizes. The Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 41 or 45mm variants.

Google might need to get clever with its proprietary band mechanism to make it happen. The Pixel Watch 3 should be offered in a larger size, something in the neighborhood of 44mm. A bigger watch would provide better battery life and would appeal to people who feel the existing Pixel Watch 2 isn't large enough.

4 Even better battery life

The original Pixel Watch offered disappointing battery life. With its always-on display active, the watch typically struggled to make it through an entire day and night of use. It had to be charged a couple of times a day to track sleep overnight reliably. Google made big improvements for the second generation. The Pixel Watch 2 has no trouble being away from a charger for a full 24 hours.

Even 24-hour battery life is just okay these days. It's not unheard of to get 36 hours of use out of the smaller Galaxy Watch 6. Some watches make it two or three days before needing to top up. If Google wants to keep pace with the competition, the Pixel Watch 3 must last longer on a charge. Maybe 36 hours for the standard Watch 3 and 48 for a hypothetical 44mm model? We can dream.

5 Just keep the Fitbit charger

The Pixel Watch 2 uses a pin-based magnetic charger, a mildly controversial change from the original Pixel Watch's wireless charging. It's annoying that the two watches use different chargers. Switching standards again in the Pixel Watch 3 would be more grating.

The charger the Pixel Watch 2 ships with uses the same hardware as chargers from Fitbit's Versa and Sense trackers, so there are plenty of Pixel Watch 2-compatible chargers floating around. Short of a compelling reason to change chargers again — vastly higher charging speeds, for example — future Pixel Watch models should keep the same charging standard for as long as possible. Asking customers to get new chargers with each new hardware generation isn't a great look.

6 A Pixel Watch A-Series

Since the Pixel Watch 2 arrived on the scene, Google has offered the first-generation Pixel Watch as a less expensive alternative. As Google works to improve the existing Pixel Watch 2 for future flagship wearables, it would be interesting to see it refine the existing devices to create a more affordable, entry-level Pixel Watch device.

Google's no stranger to this tack. Its budget-friendly offerings like the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Buds A-Series are stripped-back versions of more premium devices. Google should push the envelope with its flagship Pixel Watch 3. A watch with much of the first two generations' DNA — something with big bezels around a 30Hz display, decent-but-not-great battery life, and a repurposed older chipset — would make perfect sense as a midrange Pixel Watch A-Series at $250 or less. And at that price, it'd be a great Android analog to the sub-flagship Apple Watch SE.

We're still a ways out from the Pixel Watch 3

That's what we hope to see from Google's next smartwatch generation. Given Google's wearable release cadence, we're not likely to hear much about a potential Pixel Watch 3 until 2024. In the meantime, the Pixel Watch 2 is a good option. If you have one, check out our top recommendations for screen protectors to keep it fresh and additional straps to customize its look and feel.