Quick answer: Yes, the Pixel Watch 3 is waterproof by tech standards, thanks to its IP68 and 5ATM ratings.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is among the most premium smartwatches available today, blending the capabilities of Google's Wear OS with a top-notch hardware design and Fitbit's advanced health-tracking features. With such an all-encompassing device, it's natural to expect it to be your constant companion, whether you're at the gym, in the shower, or even taking a dip in the pool.

But how does the Pixel Watch 3 handle water, and what exactly does its waterproofing mean for everyday use? Let's dive in and explore the Pixel Watch 3's waterproofing capabilities.

Is the Google Pixel Watch 3 waterproof?

The Pixel Watch 3 boasts two important water resistance ratings: an IP68 and 5ATM. The IP68 certification indicates that the watch can withstand immersion in up to 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) of water for up to 30 minutes. This means that the watch is designed to handle various water-related scenarios, such as warm (but not hot) showers with moderate water pressure, intense sweaty workouts, walking in the rain, and even accidental water submersion.

Additionally, the Pixel Watch 3 boasts a 5ATM water resistance rating. This rating means the watch can withstand water pressure equivalent to a depth of 50 meters, making it suitable for light swimming, showering, and other everyday water-related activities. However, it's crucial to note that the 5ATM rating doesn't make the watch invincible against all forms of water exposure, especially in water sports or high-pressure environments.

Despite the robust ratings, Google is careful to temper expectations about the Pixel Watch 3's water resistance. The company stresses that while the device meets a 5ATM rating under the ISO Standard 22810:2010, it is not waterproof. Water resistance is not a permanent condition; it can degrade over time with regular wear and tear, repairs, or even accidental drops. Google also warns that exposure to substances like sunscreen, lotion, oil, or alcohol can compromise the watch's water resistance.

Can I swim while wearing my Google Pixel Watch 3?

Thanks to its 5ATM rating, the Pixel Watch 3 is designed to handle casual swimming. However, it's crucial to dry both the watch and the band immediately afterward to prevent any water from seeping into the device. Google also advises sticking to shallow swimming areas, even with its 5ATM rating, as the actual water resistance can fluctuate depending on the duration of underwater exposure. A watch with a 10ATM rating might be a better choice for those who require a more water-resistant device for sports or extended water use.

It's also important to differentiate between freshwater and saltwater environments. Freshwater, like in pools or lakes, is generally safer for the Pixel Watch 3 than saltwater, which can corrode the device's seals more quickly. If you do happen to expose the watch to any water, especially saltwater, it's a good idea to clean and dry it as soon as possible.

So, while the Google Pixel Watch 3 is not fully waterproof, its water resistance capabilities make it suitable for most everyday activities involving water. To further safeguard your Pixel Watch 3, choose a great protective case and screen protector.