Google's third-generation Pixel Watch brings several enhancements over previous generations, including an LTPO OLED display and ultra-wideband chip . It also introduces a new 45mm variant , allowing folks to opt for a bigger smartwatch. But if you already own the original Pixel Watch , which has pretty much the same design and battery, and decent health and fitness features, does it make sense to upgrade to the Pixel Watch 3? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specifications

Google Pixel Watch 3 costs $350 for the 41mm Wi-Fi only model and $400 for the 45mm Wi-Fi only model. You can also get the smartwatch with LTE connectivity, which will set you back $100 more for each size. The Watch 3 is widely available via the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Google store.

On the other hand, the original Pixel Watch is no longer officially being sold. It was initially released with a price tag of $350 for the Wi-Fi only model and $400 for the LTE model.

Here's a look at the raw specifications of the two Pixel Watch models.



Google Pixel Watch 3 Google Pixel Watch CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with Cortex M33 co-processor Exynos 9110 SoC, Cortex M33 co-processor RAM 2GB 2GB Storage 32GB 32GB Battery 306mAh (41mm); 420mAh (45mm) 294mAh, "up to 24 hours" Software Wear OS 5 Wear OS 3.5 Health sensors Optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, continuous EDA, skin temperature Optical heart rate sensor, Multipurpose electrical sensor, Blood oxygen sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Altimeter, Compass Dimensions 41 x 41 x 12.3mm (41mm); 45 x 45 x 12.3mm (45mm) 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm Weight 31g (41mm); 37g (45mm) 36g (without band)

Design and display

There's a new size in town

Although the Pixel Watch 3 looks a lot like the original Pixel Watch, there are a couple of key differences. For example, the Pixel Watch 3 has an aluminum casing instead of a stainless steel casing, making the lates Pixel Watch slightly lighter. In fact, the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is almost the same weight as the 41mm Pixel Watch.

That said, the stainless steel casing is more durable than the aluminum casing. The case is also 100% recycled, whereas the Pixel Watch's stainless steel was 80% recycled, if this matters to you.

The 41mm Pixel Watch 3 also has tiny-bit smaller bezels than the Pixel Watch. Otherwise, the overall design is the same, with a circular watch face, two buttons on the side, a rotating crown, and a proprietary lug connector.

Both smartwatches are also 5ATM water resistant and carry an IP68 rating. The front dome-like glass is also Gorilla Glass 5 in the Pixel Watch and the Watch 3.

Things are slightly different on the display front, as the Pixel Watch 3 has an LTPO OLED display that supports a variable refresh rate from zero to 60Hz and can go from 1 nit to 2,000 nits in brightness. The OG Pixel Watch has a regular OLED panel with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a 30Hz refresh rate. So, you're bound to get a better display experience from the Pixel Watch 3.

Performance and battery

Upgraded processor and connectivity options

The Pixel Watch 3 is powered by Qualcomm's W5 Gen 1 chip with a Cortex-M33 coprocessor, a significant upgrade over the original Pixel Watch's Exynos 9110 SoC. This newer processor, which already performs admirably, will certainly help with future software updates, ensuring a snappy and reliable performance.

Both smartwatches have 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and NFC support. However, the Pixel Watch has a single-band Wi-Fi 5 with Bluetooth 5.0, while the Pixel Watch 3 has a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.3; the newer wireless connectivity protocols offer a more reliable connection with your smartphone and wireless earbuds. You also get ultra-wideband support on the Pixel Watch 3, which is used to unlock compatible Pixel smartphones and select BMW and MINI cars.

Things are pretty evenly stacked on the battery front, as you can expect a 24-hour battery life from the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 and the OG Pixel Watch. However, the 45mm version of the Watch 3 can last longer than that. That said, Google increased the charging speed of the Watch 3, as it can go from zero to 50% in just 28 minutes, compared to the Pixel Watch needing 45 minutes. This should enhance your overall user experience.

Software, health, and fitness

The Pixel Watch 3 comes preloaded with Wear OS 5, which includes several software enhancements and other improvements over previous generations. The original Pixel Watch, introduced with Wear OS 3.5, currently runs on Wear OS 4. It's also set to get the Wear OS 5 later this year, but it's unclear exactly which features will make their way to the original and which will remain exclusive to the Pixel Watch 3.

In any case, the Pixel Watch 3 owners enjoy better integration and continuity with Pixel phones, support for the Pixel Recorder app, the ability to act as the remote for the Camera app, Live View for Nest cams , and more.

In terms of software updates, besides Wear OS 5, the Pixel Watch is also set to get Wear OS 6 next year, as Google has promised to update it until October 2025. The Pixel Watch 3 will receive updates until October 2027, meaning it will get up to Wear OS 8.

The Pixel Watch 3 also gets improvements on the activity and health tracking fronts. It has better algorithms to track your heart rate and count the steps taken. In fact, the smartwatch is particularly impressive at monitoring your heart rate.

You also get Fitbit's new Readiness, Target load, Cardio load, and Morning Brief features. Moreover, you get a custom workout builder and deeper running metrics. These enhancements significantly improve the fitness tracking capabilities of the new Google smartwatch, offering a lot more to fitness enthusiasts.

Although the Pixel Watch lacks all the new health and fitness features included in the Watch 3, it has most of the essentials. It can also track your heart rate, count the steps, track your sleep, monitor blood oxygen level, track dozens of workouts, and more.

Unfortunately, the original Pixel Watch does not support skin temperature and electrodermal activity (EDA) sensing, both of which are available with the Watch 3.

Which should you buy?

The Pixel Watch 3 is a significant improvement over the original, so if you're thinking of upgrading, we recommend it. It has many new enhancements and features you didn't get with the original, as well as a new size, upgraded display, and better integration with Pixel smartphones. Additionally, it's lighter and among the most accurate Wear OS smartwatches. Overall, you'll be pretty happy with the Watch 3 if you're coming from the original Pixel Watch.

However, if you're happy with your Pixel Watch's existing health and fitness tracking features and don't need the new ones, you can wait at least another generation to upgrade. And since Google will bring both Wear OS 5 and Wear OS 6 updates to it, some of the new features will make their way to it, so you won't miss out on everything. That said, don't expect Google to bring everything, whether or not it's technically possible.

If you don't already own a Pixel Watch and are thinking of buying one for cheap, you're better off going for the Pixel Watch 2 if you want something more affordable than the Watch 3. The Watch 2 is still officially available and has received a price cut.