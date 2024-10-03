Google Pixel Watch 3 Google's newest smartwatch The Pixel Watch 3, Google's latest smartwatch, stands out with its LTPO display and the introduction of a new 45mm size, catering to those who prefer larger smartwatches. Pros New 45mm size Brighter, LTPO display Improved activity and health tracking Cons Relatively expensive $350 at Amazon

Google's third-generation Pixel Watch is here, and while it looks visually the same as the Pixel Watch 2, it packs in some key improvements, including an LTPO OLED display , ultra-wideband support, and software enhancements. Another highlight of the Pixel Watch 3 is its availability at an additional 45mm size, giving folks the option of a bigger size.

But is all of this enough to recommend it over the Pixel Watch 2, whether it's a fresh purchase or an upgrade? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Pixel Watch 3 starts at $350 for the 41mm Wi-Fi-only model, the same as the launch price of the Pixel Watch 2. The 45mm Wi-Fi-only version will cost you $400, and you can add $100 for the LTE variants of both sizes.

Google has also dropped the Pixel Watch 2 to $250 for the Wi-Fi-only model and $300 for the LTE variant. So, you save at least $100 by going with the older smartwatch. Both smartwatches are widely available and can be purchased from the usual suspects, including Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google online store. LTE models are also available directly from carriers.

Before we delve deeper, here is a look at the raw specifications of the Pixel Watch 3 and the Watch 2:



Google Pixel Watch 3 Google Pixel Watch 2 Case size 41mm; 45mm 41mm Case Material Aluminum Aluminum CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with Cortex M33 co-processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with Cortex M33 co-processor RAM 2GB 2GB Storage 32GB 32GB Battery 306mAh (41mm); 420mAh (45mm) 306mAh Cellular connectivity LTE (optional) LTE Wi-Fi connectivity 2.4GHz; 5GHz Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.0 Software Wear OS 5 Wear OS 4 Health sensors Optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, continuous EDA, skin temperature Optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, continuous EDA, skin temperature Dimensions 41 x 41 x 12.3mm (41mm); 45 x 45 x 12.3mm (45mm) 41 x 41 x 12.3mm Weight 31g (41mm); 37g (45mm) 31g (without strap) IP Rating IP68 IP68

Design and display

Same design, new size

Pixel Watch 2 (Right) and 3 (Left) side-by-side

Google hasn't changed much visually while building the Pixel Watch 3. So it looks almost exactly the same as the Watch 2. Both watches have a sleek design featuring a round watch face with a dome-like glass in an aluminum casing. You also get an action button and a rotating crown on the right side. The only minor visual change is the reduction in bezels on the 41mm model. So you get a teensy bit more screen real estate.

Otherwise, as mentioned earlier, there is now a 45mm size that you can also buy for the Pixel Watch 3, whereas the Watch 2 is limited to the 41mm version. Durability specifications are also the same, including a Gorilla Glass 3 cover on display, 5ATM water resistance, and IP68 certification .

As for the display, instead of the OLED panel that you get on the Pixel Watch 2, Google is using LTPO OLED on the Watch 3. The new display is two times brighter, has a 60Hz refresh rate (up from 30Hz) that results in smoother scrolling and animations, and the LTPO aspect allows the display to adjust the refresh rate and brightness to any level from zero to 60Hz or 1 nit to 2,000 nits to be more efficient.

Basically, you get a better display on Google's newest smartwatch.

Performance and battery life

Responsive experience and upgraded connectivity options

Google uses the same Qualcomm SW5100 processor with a Cortex-M33 coprocessor in the Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 2. So, there is no difference in the raw power available to these two smartwatches; both are responsive and snappy.

Similarly, as the 41mm version of the Pixel Watch 3 has the same 306mAh battery, battery life is unchanged at around 24 hours. However, in our testing, the 45mm version of the Watch 3 that has a bigger 420mAh battery often exceeded 24 hours. Additionally, the company has increased the charging speed for the Watch 3 by 20%, using the same charger as the Watch 2. So, there are some improvements, but nothing too drastic unless you get the 45mm Watch 3.

In other highlights, the Watch 3 has an ultra-wideband chip that it uses to unlock your Pixel phone and select BMW and MINI vehicles. The newest Pixel Watch has also upgraded to dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 from single-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 in the Watch 2. This should result in better connectivity between your phone and the smartwatch, as well as the smartwatch and wireless headphones.

Software, health tracking, and more

Enhancements all around

The most significant changes you'll notice between the Watch 3 and the Watch 2 are on the software, activity, and health tracking fronts.

The Pixel Watch 3 runs on Wear OS 5, whereas the Watch 2 is still on Wear OS 4. So, you get an updated software experience, which has quite a bit of machine learning and artificial intelligence goodness. The company has also fixed many of the annoyances related to the continuity between your Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch 3. The whole integration is a lot more seamless.

Besides the continuity improvements, the Watch 3 has new gestures for the phone's Camera app to switch between modes, support for the Pixel Recorder app, the ability to pick up and hold calls, a new automatic bedtime mode, offline Google Maps support , Live View for Nest cams , and more.

The Pixel Watch 3 also gets several enhancements on the activity and health tracking fronts. It has better tracking algorithms, allowing it to fare much better in counting steps, heart-rate tracking, and detecting workouts. There is a lot of focus on running-specific features, which offer new running form metrics, more precise running data, and the ability to create custom running routines.

Additionally, you get features like Loss of Pulse Detection , Fitbit's new Readiness score, which no longer requires the Fitbit Premium subscription , as well as Target load, Cardio load, and Morning Brief .

The Watch 2 may not have all the new features at this point, but its health and fitness features aren't too shabby. As it has the same sensors as the Watch 3, you still get essential tracking capabilities like heart-rate tracking, sleep tracking, advanced health metrics, and more. You just won't get the same level of data as the Watch 3. The software experience is also quite similar, save for the new features and continuity improvements.

Finally, the Pixel Watch 2 is set to receive three years of software version updates, much like the new Pixel Watch 3.

Which should you buy?

The Pixel Watch 3 is a decent improvement over the Watch 2. The new LTPO OLED display is a welcome change, but the rest is mostly iterative or niche, such as the ultra-wideband chip. Also, its new software enhancements will likely reach the Watch 2 over the coming months.

So, if you already own the Pixel Watch 2, it's not a big enough jump to justify shelling out for the new version. But, if you're coming from an older smartwatch or buying your first one, the Pixel Watch 3 has a lot to like and is a good purchase. Let's not forget, it also has a bigger 45mm size, which you don't get with the Pixel Watch 2.

However, the Pixel Watch 2 is an excellent alternative if you have a limited budget. You get the same sleek design, the same processor, and a beautiful display. As previously mentioned, it should get some, if not all, of the new software and tracking improvements present in the Watch 3 with the Wear OS 5 update. So, once it's updated, the gap between the Watch 2 and the Watch 3 won't be as big as it seems right now.