You could argue Google enjoys a head start in any smartwatch matchup when both models run Wear OS but the details tell a different story. The Pixel Watch 3 now comes in two sizes, with the 45mm model being the newest, making Google's watch more competitive against larger ones like the OnePlus Watch 2. It makes for an interesting comparison in gauging two watches that fall under the best Wear OS smartwatches, so which of the two delivers a better experience?

Price, availability, and specs

The Google Pixel Watch 3 follows a very similar path to its predecessors, including on price. It starts at $350 for the 41mm model and $400 for the 45mm size. Add an extra $100 to either one and you can get the variant with LTE connectivity. As for color options, the 41mm comes in Matte Black with an Obsidian band; Polished silver with either a Porcelain or Rose Quartz band; or Champagne Gold with a Hazel band. The 45mm version comes in Matte Black with an Obsidian band; Polished Silver with Porcelain; or Matte Hazel with a Hazel band.

The OnePlus Watch 2, on the other hand, only comes in one 46mm size. Color options are also limited to Radiant Steel and Black Steel. Whichever way you go, it'll cost $300. There is no LTE variant here, so the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth combination is all you can get.

The Pixel Watch 3 has broader availability, and will be easier to find from brick-and-mortar and online retailers. The OnePlus Watch 2 is easy to find from the OnePlus website but is also readily available on Amazon. Google offers trade-in deals, particularly if you have products from Google, Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit. OnePlus doesn't really do that for its wearables, though often reduces prices or offers a discount if you're a student or employee.

Here's how these two watches line up with their respective specs:

Google Pixel Watch 3 Case size 41mm; 45mm Case Material Aluminum CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with Cortex M33 co-processor RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Battery 306mAh (41mm); 420mAh (45mm) Cellular connectivity LTE (optional) Wi-Fi connectivity 2.4GHz; 5GHz Software Wear OS 5 Health sensors Optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, continuous EDA, skin temperature Dimensions 41 x 41 x 12.3mm (41mm); 45 x 45 x 12.3mm (45mm) Weight 31g (41mm); 37g (45mm) IP Rating IP68 Expand

OnePlus Watch 2 Case size 47mm Case Material Stainless steel CPU Snapdragon W5, BES2700 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Battery 500mAh Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Yes Software Wear OS 4 Health sensors Heart rate, SpO2 Dimensions 47 x 46.6 x 12.1mm Weight 80g (with strap) IP Rating IP68 Expand

Design

Trying one on for size

Google clearly likes what it has in its Pixel Watch design, which is why the Pixel Watch 3 looks so much like the previous two models. Indeed, bands from those two will fit the 41mm Watch 3 exactly the same way since Google uses a proprietary connector system for its watches. Now with a 45mm model in the mix, that backward-compatibility won't apply to the larger of the two. The system remains the same, only you'll need to look for bands specifically made for the 45mm model.

For the 41mm, the screen is the same size as before, only with double the peak brightness this time at 2,000 nits. You get the same brightness on the larger variant's 1.4-inch AMOLED. However, the screen is also more exposed in comparison to other smartwatches, and since it's Gorilla Glass 5 and not Sapphire Crystal, you have to be careful not to bump or scrape it on anything.

The OnePlus Watch 2, on the other hand, has a Sapphire Crystal display and stainless steel body. Despite being a larger 46mm model, it offers the same screen size as Google's larger model. The big difference is that peak brightness is nowhere near the same at 1,000 nits peak. It's going to be easier to see the Pixel Watch 3 in brighter sunlight than OnePlus's watch. With a digital crown — that unfortunately does nothing when you rotate it — plus a button below, the Watch 2 has pretty user-friendly navigation options.

Where it really shines on the design side is its dual-chipset setup underneath. The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor handles all the main heavy tasks while the BES 2700BP chip takes care of background tasks, like monitoring the health sensors and maintaining the connection to your phone. Doing it this way also does wonders for battery life, which is one area these two watches significantly diverge.

Software and tracking

Staying on top of it all

Both companies try to make health and fitness tracking easier to manage and understand, though Google holds an advantage because it owns Fitbit. Having many elements of Fitbit's tracking features available on the Pixel Watch 3 means there's a deeper level of tracking and integration — though you do have to subscribe to Fitbit Premium to get the full suite. But most of the good stuff is free to use, so you have a solid base to work with once you put the Watch 3 on your wrist. Features like Readiness, Target load, Cardio load, and Morning Brief are right there when you start off.

Neither Google nor OnePlus are necessarily going to track extras the way others do. Don't expect an electrocardiogram (ECG) or specialized sensors to track very specific metrics. What you get is a more holistic approach on the health side, along with more brand-specific options on the other. The Pixel Watch 3 works with Pixel phones to let you control the phone's camera, including tighter synergy in how notifications and Do Not Disturb work between them; do it on one device and the other follows suit. Google is looking at AI as a big driver of the watch's capabilities going forward, so the feature set could grow with future updates.

OnePlus doesn't hide any features within its own ecosystem. You could use the Watch 2 with a Pixel phone and it would essentially be the same as using a OnePlus device. They share many of the same types of sensors, though the Watch 2 doesn't have a skin temperature sensor the way the Pixel Watch 3 does. Also, the OHealth app isn't as extensive as Fitbit, nor does it present all the metrics in aggregate scores, leaving the details largely lacking context. Not only that, but there's also no women's menstrual tracking, either. If you're just interested in basic tracking and want to avoid paying for a subscription, OnePlus won't charge you for anything, as it is.

Another challenge is OHealth doesn't work in the cloud, so your data stores on your phone, not your account. Lose your device and all the data goes with it. Third-party app integration isn't as extensive with OnePlus, so while Strava might work, other apps available with the Pixel Watch 3 might not. But the OnePlus Watch 2 has an advantage in that the dual-chipset system makes it run smoothly, and as a Wear OS watch, it benefits from the same OS updates.

Battery life and charging

A story of two lives

OnePlus made waves with the Watch 2 because of its battery life. Never before has a Wear OS watch been able to even sniff at four days per charge, much less pull it off. In that respect, there's a big disparity between these two since you're not likely to make it past 24-36 hours with the Pixel Watch 3. You might be able to stretch that to two days but it would require going easy on GPS and leaving the always-on display off.

The Pixel Watch 3 also uses a proprietary charger with magnetic pins where the cable attaches to the charging pad. OnePlus wisely separates the two, meaning if you were to take the charger with you, you could just take the pad and use any USB-C cable with you to plug into it. Google made improvements to cut down charging time by 20% but it still doesn't quite match the speed OnePlus offers.

Which should you buy?

Now that Google offers a larger size with the 45mm Pixel Watch 3, the choice is less about size and more about what you want to prioritize. Neither of them are going to pass for the kind of trackers athletes would want because they don't cover everything other serious watches do. These are smartwatches made to cover a little of everything. You want health and fitness tracking? Check. Good phone integration? Check. Wear OS? Check. They differ in integration and battery life, but are both based on the same software, for the most part.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is a further refinement of what Google started with from the first model. It runs better, lasts a little longer, and offers a more balanced experience. Integration with Android devices and third-party apps is excellent, and likely only gets better if future updates usher in more useful features. Google's watch also fits in better in varying situations, which is all the more obvious when you attach bands made of different materials, like metal, leather, and nylon.

That's not to say the OnePlus Watch 2 isn't pretty, it just looks more substantial. Google also offers something for smaller wrists in the 41mm, which OnePlus can't match given the size disparity. If battery life is of the utmost importance, and you want Wear OS, you won't find a model that lasts longer than the Watch 2, But if you want the best overall experience, the Pixel Watch 3 wins out.

