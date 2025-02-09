I’ve been using the Google Pixel Watch 3 almost every day since it launched in September 2024, and my running ability has improved. Thanks to the running-focused features on the watch and the Fitbit app, I now run faster, further, and better than ever. Whether you’re a beginner aiming for a 5k, training for a marathon, or somewhere in between (like me), the Google Pixel Watch 3 will help you achieve your goals.

Before using this smartwatch, I ran 5K at a solid pace. Since having it on my wrist, I’ve hit several personal bests, speeding up my time. I now regularly run 10 kilometers. The watch has helped me in several ways, but that’s not to say it is the only reason I’m improving. I’ve been working hard at it, too.

I know when to run and when to rest

The biggest change to my training has come from my daily readiness and sleep scores. The readiness score is a number between 0 and 100. A higher score means your body is more prepared for a harder workout. A lower score lets you know you need to take it easy. It’s calculated using your heart rate, recent activity levels, stress levels, heart rate variability (the time between heartbeats), and sleep data. Your sleep score is based on the length of your sleep, how restless you were overnight, sleep stages, and how much oxygen your blood carried overnight.

Combining these two pieces of information means I know exactly when I should be training and when I should not.

When I started using the watch, I occasionally ignored a low readiness score and always regretted it. When my readiness was low, so was my pace. I found it harder to regulate my breathing when I was out for a run. Similarly, when my sleep score has been low, my body moves sluggishly, and it takes more effort to get up and go. However, when both those scores have been high, I’ve done some of my longest, fastest runs!

The Fitbit app lets you know when a run is outside your range in any of those areas. It then gives tips on how to improve next time, for example, suggesting form drills to run smoother.

Cardio Load and Target Load let me know when to push myself

Every day, the watch uses your recent fitness data to give you a target load based on your cardio load. It measures how hard your heart has to work during exercise, combining that with your resting heart rate, your age, and the duration of your activities to give you a daily personalized goal.

I set my goal to improve fitness. The watch tells me how intense my workouts must be to achieve that. Throughout the week, the watch applauds improvements or tells me if I’m putting too much stress on my body and overtraining. It also tells me if I’m under training or maintaining my fitness level. It’s a useful feature that lets me know when to take it easy and when to push myself.

The watch tells me when to make form adjustments

Over time, the Google Pixel Watch 3 analyzes your form, recording information on stride length, step cadence (steps per minute), ground contact time (the length of time your foot stays on the ground), vertical ratio (the energy used to go forward instead of bouncing up and down), and vertical oscillation (how much bounce your steps have). It then finds your range, lets you know where to make changes, and compares charts with previous runs.

The watch gives you useful stats as you run

The experience of using the Pixel Watch while running helped motivate me over the last five months. It’s easy to see your progress during a workout. Twist your wrist to turn the screen on, and you’ll see how far you’ve run, how long you’ve been running, your current pace, your heart rate, and your heart rate zone.

At every mile, the watch vibrates to get your attention and audibly and visually lets you know your splits (how long it took you to run the previous mile). When the run is over, use the Fitbit app to view your route, splits, elevation gain, energy burned, form analysis, heart rate data, and how the run compares to your personal bests. There are tons of stats to dive into.

The Fitbit app provides personalized workouts

Fitbit can use all the information from the watch, including your readiness, cardio load, sleep score, and recent activities, to create personalized workouts. When you set it up, pick your level (beginner, intermediate, or advanced) and choose whether to focus on pace, endurance, or a mixture of both.

The plan is in the Coach section of the Fitbit app. It makes daily suggestions for everything from long runs, short runs, and drills to yoga, strength mobility, and recovery exercises. It also takes into account the equipment you use, which days you want to work out, and how long you’d like your activities to last.

What I like about the Google Pixel Watch 3

These features help me stick to running and keep me motivated to get up and go even when I’m not in the mood. I’ve become obsessed with my statistics, and it’s helped me improve my ability. I use it for more than running. I find it useful for tracking other workouts like Pilates, yoga, and tennis.

In addition to its fitness features, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is a great smartwatch. I chose the smaller 41mm version. It looks good on my wrist. It’s not too bulky, which is important for me. The battery life is another win. I charge it most mornings, but it lasts into the second day when I don’t have enough time. There’s a vast selection of watch faces to personalize the display, and you can download all sorts of apps from Spotify to Strava. You can also use it to control the camera on your Pixel smartphone.