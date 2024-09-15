Quick answer: No, the Google Pixel Watch 3 won't work with standard watch bands. You must buy proprietary watch bands instead.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 has arrived, and while it looks all but identical to its predecessor, it also comes in two sizes this time: 41mm and 45mm. Despite the size difference, the two watches share the same type of proprietary connectors to attach bands; there's a wide range of options to choose from, some of which are super affordable and others as high as $180.

The $350 watch comes with an included band, as well as two different sizes to accommodate smaller wrists, but you'll have to look elsewhere to find something specifically made for Google's Pixel Watches. The good news is you have even more options than you might've initially thought.

Why can't standard watch bands work with the Pixel Watch 3?

The Pixel Watch 3 takes all of its design cues from the previous two models, including the larger 45mm model, a size that is brand new to the Pixel Watch lineup. All of them use the same identical proprietary band connector, a unique mechanism requiring you to push a button, then slide or twist the band to lock into place. This is different from standard watch bands, which use lugs to anchor in place on the watch body.

Are Pixel Watch bands compatible with the Pixel Watch 3?

Yes, you can apply any Pixel Watch band onto the Pixel Watch 3. If you already spent money on bands for the Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, then you can use them with the Pixel Watch 3.

However, it's not entirely universal. There were cases where Pixel Watch 2 bands didn't fit the first Pixel Watch, so while you're less likely to encounter a problem when using an older band with a newer Pixel Watch, you may run into trouble if you use a newer band with an older model.

There are also nuances based on size. For example, Google's own Metal Slim Band is only compatible with the 41mm, not the 45mm, while the Metal Link Band will fit both watch sizes.

The Metal Slim (left) and Metal Link (right) bands won't necessarily fit both sizes of the Pixel Watch 3

Where can I buy watch bands for the Pixel Watch 3?

Now that we're into the third generation of Pixel Watch, options have grown significantly, especially since most bands will fit all three 41mm-sized watches without issue. The 45mm model may leave you with fewer choices because it's the new kid on the block, but the options there should also expand significantly.

You can buy official bands made by Google from the Google Store, though you don't have to limit your search to just those. Other manufacturers are also very much in the mix, presenting a myriad of choices that range in price. Just double-check every time to confirm which Pixel Watch 3 size the band supports, as it may be specific to one size.

That's all there is to it. Google sticks to the same proprietary connector for the Pixel Watch 3, which makes compatibility greater than before, though you will have to look further to find bands that fit the larger of the two sizes.