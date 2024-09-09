At its Made by Google product launch event this year, Google gave users the brand-new Pixel Watch 3, which comes in two sizes: 41mm and what I’ve affectionately named the MegaPixel (45mm). This review focuses mainly on that 45mm MegaPixel, but the processors, screen brightness, and almost every other tech spec are the same. The key difference here, besides overall size, is battery size, though Google claims both watches will get 24 hours of battery life.

I’ll say this: It has been a while since I reviewed a smartwatch, and I didn’t immediately want to return to the one I wear daily once the review period was over. The Pixel Watch 3, Wear OS 5, and updated apps and features from Fitbit without the subscription are like that D'Jango meme: "Google, you had my curiosity, but now you have my attention." There’s a lot to get to in this deep dive, so grab some snacks, get comfy, and let’s get into it.

Price, availability, and specs

The Pixel Watch 3 models are available at four price points, depending on whether you’re buying a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi-only or LTE-enabled model. The 41mm and 45mm Wi-Fi models are $350 and $400, respectively, but you can add $100 more to each price for the LTE-equipped versions. That’s $50 more than last year’s models.

The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is available in three different finish/band combos: A polished silver aluminum case with a porcelain active band, a matte black aluminum case with an obsidian active band, and a matte hazel aluminum case with a matching hazel active band. The 41mm replaces and, in some cases, extends your color options. You won’t get a matte hazel case, but you’ll have the option of a champagne gold aluminum case with that hazel active band. The polished silver case can be bought with either that porcelain active band or a rose quartz active band.

Specifications Case size 41mm; 45mm Case Material Aluminum CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with Cortex M33 co-processor RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Battery 306 mAh (41 mm); 420 mAh (45 mm) Cellular connectivity LTE (optional) Wi-Fi connectivity 2.4GHz; 5GHz Bluetooth 5.3 Software Wear OS 5 Health sensors Optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, continuous EDA, skin temperature Dimensions 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm (41 mm); 45 x 45 x 12.3 mm (45 mm) Weight 31 g (41 mm); 37 g (45 mm) IP Rating IP68 Expand

Design

Enter the MegaPixel

Close

I like big watches, and I cannot lie! And like Queen Latifah said in the rap classic Come into my House, “Give me body!” As much as I like larger watches, the Apple Watch convinced me I could love something svelte — a delicate, lithe rectangle sitting atop my wrist like a Blue Jay on Snow White’s finger. Though I love the fit and feel, I’ve longed for a smartwatch that sits atop my wrist, more like King Kong on the Empire State Building, beating his chest.

To that end, Samsung’s new 47mm Galaxy Watch Ultra and the 49mm x 44mm Apple Watch Ultra are great options. But now, I have a highly capable third option. Though a behemoth in its own right, the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is a different beast. It is King Kong-size, but the beast is refined. Its soft lines and circular body feel more like a luxe giant robot — Voltron, Evangelion maybe — than a giant monster. Of course, a more direct comparison would be the 44mm body of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 since the Pixel Watch 3 doesn’t have some durability features like sapphire glass or 10atm of water resistance, but, frankly, it still feels “Ultra.”

I’m reviewing the matte black watch with the obsidian band, and I absolutely love it compared to the Pixel Watch 2’s black face with a polished silver body. The wraparound, domed black face mated to a matte black body adds a level of refinement, making the entire watch body look like one piece of hardware instead of two. Hopefully, that matte black body stands up to scratches and scuffs over time.

Pixel Watch 2 (Right) and 3 (Left) side-by-side

The 41mm Pixel Watch 3’s polished silver body beneath that black face is identical to the Pixel Watch 2. Nothing is wrong with that, but I have an affinity for earth tones, so I love the upscale beauty of the Champagne Gold 41mm body. That one will likely be my wife’s next watch. She’s helping me test both watches concurrently, and with petite arms and wrists, she favors the smaller 41mm over the larger 45mm Pixel Watch 3.

At the heart of each Pixel Watch 3 is a similar processor and co-processor as last year’s Pixel Watch 2 and the same biometric sensor, which have improved. We’ll discuss them in this review. Dual-band Wi-Fi was added to the mix this year, so you have support for 5GHz bands now.

The proprietary lug connector is the same as last year’s Pixel Watch 2, so last year’s bands will fit the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 but not the 45mm version. You also get the same rotating crown and side button, so other than the upgrades to the display, you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference between last generation’s 41mm watch and 2024’s. It even uses the same charger as the Pixel Watch 2.