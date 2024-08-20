Summary

Google introduced the Pixel Watch 3 alongside the Pixel 9 series at its hardware event in August 2024. The new smartwatch from Google brings in a number of upgrades, such as a new 45mm size option, improved running tracking, and new safety features. However, if you damage your Pixel Watch 3, don't count on repairs — Google has confirmed that the Pixel Watch 3 is replacement-only and cannot be fixed.

The report comes from Android Authority, which spoke with a Google representative who confirmed that the "Pixel Watch 3 is replacement only." As per the representative, if you encounter issues with your Pixel Watch 3 and suspect it's damaged, Google will direct you to contact Pixel Watch Customer Support, where they will provide you with replacement options.

Pixel Watch remains unrepairable once again

This isn’t the first time Google has provided no repair options for its Pixel Watch. Similar to the Pixel Watch 3, both the first-generation Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 were also unrepairable, with Google only offering replacements for damaged units. This is bad news if you're hoping to keep your watch long-term and considering a battery replacement down the line, as that won’t be an option anymore.

The report also notes that Google offers Pixel Watch 3 owners a Preferred Care program, which costs $49 on top of the Watch's price and covers accidental damage and out-of-warranty issues. However, this program still only makes the owner eligible for a replacement watch, not a repair.

This is not just a concern if you're planning to buy a Pixel Watch 3; it's also bad news with potential environmental repercussions. With this no-repair policy, even minor issues will result in your damaged smartwatch being discarded as e-waste, which could accumulate over time, even though you’ll receive a new one. Not to forget, the company's recent AI push has already taken a significant toll on the environment.

