The Google Pixel Watch 3 is available for purchase and packs some upgrades I’ve been waiting for. The original Pixel Watch was stylish and well-made, earning a spot on our best smartwatches list, but I felt it lacked the necessary battery life to earn a place on my wrist. It doesn’t matter how many features a smartwatch has if its battery can’t last until dinner time.

However, Google has done its homework and listened to user complaints, offering several new items on the Pixel Watch 3. So, whether you’re looking to buy a Pixel Watch for the first time or upgrading from a previous generation, let’s look at what’s new on the Google Pixel Watch 3.

1 Super-sized Pixel Watch

Bigger size available

I love that Google offers a larger size option on the Pixel Watch 3. The Pixel Watch 2’s 41mm sizing did the job, but I could see how people would want a bigger display to improve readability.

If you like the sleek, understated look of the 41mm, Google still offers that, but for those of us looking for something more substantial on the wrist, Google has a 45mm version available. The Pixel Watch 3's more expansive display, combined with the smaller bezels, means we can view more content on the screen, and at-a-glance visibility is improved during, say, a workout.

Google’s display improvements don’t end there. The company fitted the Pixel Watch 3 with a version of its Actua display, making it brighter and more readable outdoors. I appreciate the smaller 41mm size on the Pixel Watch, as it maintains a traditional watch feel and looks less like a bulky computer on your wrist, but choice is a good thing, and I’m glad Google offered a larger Pixel Watch experience.

2 Better battery life

A significant issue solved

My main complaint about the first two Pixel Watch generations was poor battery life. No matter what I did, I could never get them to last a day of heavy usage. I always needed to find time to top off in the late afternoon if I wanted to use the Pixel Watch deeper into the evening. Battery Saver mode helped a little, but I didn’t spend nearly $400 on a smartwatch to only have it tell the time.

Unfortunately, Google didn’t significantly change the 41mm version, meaning it will get around the same battery life as its predecessors. However, Google used the extra space in the 45mm version to add a bigger battery, which it claims results in 35% better battery life. That checks out in our testing, and I’m glad to see that Google addresses (at least partially) a major downside of earlier devices.

3 Loss of pulse detection

Helping in an emergency

The Google Pixel Watch 3 features a new function that can detect a loss of pulse and call emergency services if it thinks we’ve suffered something catastrophic. It uses sensor data and AI models to determine if we’re experiencing a legitimate loss of pulse event, leaving us unable to call for help. If implemented properly, it’s a fantastic function, giving us peace of mind that if we’re alone and experience a significant health issue, help will be called.

It’s not yet available in the US as Google works through regulatory approvals, but users in the UK and some EU nations can currently use the function. Your Pixel Watch 3 won’t automatically call for help if it's not needed, as the watch will prompt you if you can still respond. If you are incapacitated, the Pixel Watch 3 will contact emergency services.

4 New tracking features

More personalized workouts

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is an ideal upgrade for avid runners. It can help plan runs, including tailoring sessions to your specific goals. Whether you’re more focused on distance, time training, or hitting a particular heart rate zone, the Pixel Watch 3 (along with the Fitbit app) can customize runs. With the app's help, the Pixel Watch 3 can also analyze your run form, giving you pointers on better technique.

Cardio load helps you track the intensity of your workouts, ensuring you aren’t taxing your cardiovascular system. It can also tell you if you have room to push harder, with the goal being optimal performance and recovery. I’ll be the first to admit that my health activity as a tech journalist doesn’t often result in overtraining, but it’s still welcome to have for improving my modest workouts.

5 Smart home integration

Live video on your wrist

Google previously integrated Nest into the Pixel Watch, but it’s stepping things up for the Pixel Watch 3. Instead of just setting the temperature in your home, you can access live video from your Nest security cameras and doorbell to monitor your home.

At-a-glance security checkups are convenient, especially for unexpected visitors; if you love security cameras, but hate going to your phone whenever you get a motion alert, the Pixel Watch 3 is an elegant solution.

Small improvements add up to something bigger

I’m not bold enough to say the Pixel Watch 3 is a massive improvement over previous generations. It’s not a wholesale departure from what Google has offered the last two years, but it’s great to see the company listening to our complaints by delivering a Pixel Watch that can last an entire day and is easier to see on the wrist. If you’ve been on the fence about a Pixel Watch in the past, this year’s version is worth a look.