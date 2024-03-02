Summary Pixel Watch 3 to come in 41mm and upgraded 45mm sizes, offering a bigger display and longer battery life for a price increase.

New smartwatch lineup rumored to run Wear OS 5 on Android 14, possibly launching after Galaxy Watch 7's debut.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 is also in development and could feature improved sound quality and AI enhancements.

One of the major issues with the Pixel Watch 2 and its predecessor is that they are only available in one 41mm casing size. This makes the watch unsuitable for people with large wrists, as it looks comically small on their hands. Rumors from early January 2024 suggested Google was potentially working on two sizes for the Pixel Watch 3. A new report now sheds more light on Google's 2024 smartwatch lineup and reveals tidbits about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 as well.

Citing a source, 9to5Google claims the Pixel Watch 3 will come in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The Apple Watch comes in the same sizes, while Samsung's Galaxy Watch lineup is available in 40/44mm and 43/47mm sizes.

A 45mm casing for the Pixel Watch 3 would be an excellent step up from the existing 41mm option, ensuring the watch packs a bigger display while not getting too big or bulky. The additional screen real estate should allow the bigger model to display more information, like in Gmail or the workout tracking screen. The longer battery life will be an added bonus.

Do note that the 45mm model will likely also carry a higher price tag, presumably costing $50 more than the 41mm model. The bigger variant might use a bigger watch strap, so your existing Pixel Watch bands won't work with it. Google's next smartwatch should launch running Wear OS 5 based on Android 14, though the OS will reportedly debut on the Galaxy Watch 7 first.

Additionally, the report claims Google is working on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The earbuds have been in development for a while, though there's no word on what improvements they will pack. Longer battery life, improved sound quality, and better ANC should be on the cards, with Google possibly also working on some new AI features for its earbuds.

Given the current Pixel Buds Pro launched in May 2022, they will soon celebrate their second anniversary. So, Google might announce its new earbuds at I/O 2024 in May. If not, expect the Buds Pro 2 to launch alongside the Pixel 9 series in October.