Google's wearable technology has been playing catch-up with Samsung's Galaxy Watches, which are still our best overall pick when buying a new smartwatch. The Google Pixel Watch 3 is still in the competition and introduced a new feature that is sure to save lives. By combining multiple sensor data sources with an AI algorithm, Google's watch can detect when a person no longer has a pulse and contact emergency services.

Where is the loss of pulse feature available?

The loss of pulse feature is unique to the Pixel Watch 3 and is available in Austria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Google plans to roll out the feature to additional countries, including the United States. It must clear each country's safety and health regulations before becoming available.

The U.S. FDA hasn't evaluated it yet, but it's certain to be approved when it is. It's already received the CE mark from the EU, indicating the product meets the European Union's health and safety standards, which is a good indicator that it will also get FDA approval.

Why loss of pulse detection matters

Loss of pulse is a serious health emergency that occurs when the heart stops pumping blood through the body. It can be caused by several conditions aside from cardiac arrest, including respiratory failure, circulatory collapse, overdose, or poisoning. According to the CDC, around 1,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests are assessed by emergency medical services in the United States every day, and approximately 90% of those calls result in death.

It's possible to survive a loss of pulse event because modern health infrastructure gets people to the emergency room quickly and has the technology to resuscitate and stabilize them on the way. Because it's a time-critical emergency, every minute shaved off the response time increases the odds of survival.

Many people have this type of health emergency when no one is around to make the call. The Pixel Watch 3 is the first smartwatch to have a loss of pulse detection feature. It detects if someone has lost their pulse and is unresponsive, and it calls emergency medical services on their behalf and sends key data like location info.

How loss of pulse detection works

Loss of pulse detection relies on a combination of hardware and an AI algorithm developed in cooperation with doctors and emergency responders. They designed it for accurate detection while reducing false positives. Google even partnered with stunt actors to simulate real-world emergencies and gather accurate data on the types of falls a person may have when they suddenly lose their pulse.

As blood flows through the wrist, the watch measures changes in blood volume using both green and infrared light. If the sensors detect that a person's pulse has stopped, the watch checks for specific types of motion. If no movement is detected and the heart rate remains absent, the watch attempts to check in with the user before placing the call.

Here's what you can expect from the watch's emergency check-in:

Notifications: The watch vibrates and displays a full-screen message asking if you're okay. It continues checking for signs of movement. The alert cancels if you move or dismiss the notification within 15 seconds.

The watch vibrates and displays a full-screen message asking if you're okay. It continues checking for signs of movement. The alert cancels if you move or dismiss the notification within 15 seconds. Emergency Countdown: If there still is no response, the watch sounds a loud alarm and starts a 20-second countdown. This can also alert anyone in your immediate area about the emergency. You can dismiss the countdown by tapping the X on the screen before the countdown ends.

If there still is no response, the watch sounds a loud alarm and starts a 20-second countdown. This can also alert anyone in your immediate area about the emergency. You can dismiss the countdown by tapping the on the screen before the countdown ends. Emergency Call: When the watch countdown completes, it calls emergency services. An automated message tells them no pulse was detected and provides your location.

Source: GApps Flags & Leaks

The real-world impact of the loss of pulse detection

While this is an incredible feature that is sure to save lives, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is not a medical device and is not meant to replace one. The feature has a clear disclaimer:

Loss of Pulse Detection may not detect every instance of a loss of pulse and is not intended for those with pre-existing heart conditions or those who require cardiac monitoring. It does not diagnose or treat any medical condition or provide follow-up care. Emergency calling is dependent on call functionality and cellular connectivity. This product has not been cleared or evaluated by the US FDA. CE marked - Will be available in certain EU markets. (Source: Made by Google on YouTube)

The technology is not intended for users with pre-existing heart conditions. There are medical devices specialized for continuous cardiac monitoring. We wouldn't be surprised if this feature became a standard life-saving feature for the average person, like airbags or seat belts in a car. It makes sense to add a feature like this to a device you wear all the time.

Google's push into health tech

Normalizing health tech in our smart wearables is a great thing. We expect features like irregular heart rhythm notifications, fall detection, safety checks, and sleep monitoring data because it's in most smartwatches and mobile phones. It's still excellent to see that there continues to be innovation in integrated health tech. If you're thinking about buying a Google Pixel Watch 3, there are plenty of other great features to check out.