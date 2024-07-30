Summary According to leaked marketing slides, Google's 41mm Pixel Watch 3 will have 10% more screen and 20% faster charging with the same case size by shrinking bezels.

Meanwhile, the larger 45mm model will offer a "40% bigger display," and both watches are said to sport screens that are twice as bright as last year's model.

A new "Morning Brief" feature for health metrics and custom running routes headlines some of the new fitness features shown in the leaked material.

The wait for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 3 will soon be over. The tech giant is hosting a hardware event on August 13, and we're expecting the wearable to grace the stage.

We know that the wearable will sport a similar design to its predecessors, albeit with a bigger 45mm variant in tow, which might not support your older Pixel Watch bands. Now, we're also starting to see hints that suggest the 41mm model might feature an overall bigger display than its predecessors while keeping the same case size.

Previously leaked renders suggested that the bigger Pixel Watch 3 model might sport thin bezels, resulting in a bigger display not just because of its overall bigger size. Now, Android Headlines has procured legitimate-looking leaked marketing material for the upcoming wearable series, and it looks like the bezels on the regular 41mm Pixel Watch 3 might shrink too.

The marketing material in question, shared below, suggests that the Pixel Watch 3 will be twice as bright as the Pixel Watch 2, but we already knew that. What's more important is that it states the wearable has "10% more screen than the Pixel Watch 2."

Source: Android Headlines

We already know that the base Pixel Watch 3 will be 41mm (the same size as its predecessors), and the size spec was also echoed in the new marketing material, prompting us to infer that Google was able to achieve a bigger display with the same case size by shrinking down the bezels.

The change will reportedly see the bezels shrinking from 5.5mm on the Pixel Watch 2 to 4.5mm on the Pixel Watch 3.

A similar slide also offers insight into the 41mm Pixel Watch 3's screen size, suggesting that the wearable will offer a "40% bigger display than the Pixel Watch 2." This model will clearly be the way to go for users who've long-been requesting a bigger Pixel watch.

The marketing material reveals a lot more

Apart from the bigger display size, the marketing material also sheds light on some new information, and confirms some previous speculations. For starters, the first image in the gallery above, which shows a brief spec sheet, lists three Pixel Watch 3 band colors for the 41mm and 45mm models. However, it also lists a pink-looking watch band, but only under the 41mm variant. This could be the Rose Quartz colorway Active Band that we previously reported to be exclusive to the 41mm Pixel Watch 3.

The same slide also reveals 20 percent faster charging for the 41mm Pixel Watch 3, albeit with an identical-looking POGO pin puck, and a 24-hour battery life with Always-on Display enabled, which is the same as the current Pixel Watch 2. Similar to its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 3 series will also reportedly ship with an extra size of the Active Band for both models.

Elsewhere, the marketing material also highlights a key new feature coming to the Pixel Watch 3 series: support for viewing your Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell's live feed. It is currently unclear if the functionality will be accessible through a dedicated app, and if it will make its way to older Pixel wearables.