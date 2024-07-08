Summary Google could launch the Pixel Watch 3 in 41mm and 45mm sizes with LTE and Wi-Fi variants.

The company might add Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support to enable new use cases like car unlocking.

Pixel Watch 3 may support 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, with NFC for contactless payments.

Google is gearing up to announce the Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, and presumably some other Google-branded devices earlier than usual at its 'Made by Google' event on August 13. While we already know a fair bit about the new Pixel phones, leaks surrounding the Pixel Watch 3 have only focused on a bigger variant joining the lineup this year. With just over a month before Google's August 13 event, the Pixel Watch has passed through the FCC, potentially revealing some key upgrades.

Four "wireless Device" under Google's FCC ID with model numbers GBDU9, GRY0E, GG3HH, and GGE4J passed through the FCC for RF testing. Two variants have LTE connectivity, while the others only support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Additionally, Google submitted five straps for the RF exposure test, further confirming that the submitted devices are its upcoming smartwatch.

The four models further reaffirm leaks that Google will launch the Pixel Watch 3 in 41mm and 45mm sizes this year. Besides packing a bigger display, it should sport a larger battery for longer runtime.

Droid-Life reviewed the FCC submission and found the presence of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) on all four models. The current-gen Pixel Watch lacks UWB. Its addition could open up new use cases for the Pixel Watch 3, such as allowing the watch to unlock your car's door automatically. Google might showcase more UWB-focused features for the Pixel Watch 3 at its event next month.

Even better, the FCC documents indicate Google's next smartwatch could support both 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, a rarity on smartwatches. One document suggests the Pixel Watch 3 might have Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) connectivity. There's also NFC for contactless mobile payments.

Pixel Watch might pack big usability improvements

Leaked renders have already revealed the design of the Pixel Watch 3 and its XL sibling. If accurate, they suggest that Google will not make any significant design changes to its third-gen smartwatch lineup this year.

Instead, the company could focus on making other usability improvements to deliver a better user experience. This could include using UWB for better integration with Pixel phones and Chromebooks, similar to what Apple does with the Apple Watch and iPhone. The UWB chip should also help with precise indoor location accuracy.