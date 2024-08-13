Summary The Google Pixel Watch 3 offers small but crucial improvements over its predecessor, such as smaller bezels and drastically improved brightness.

Users can expect a comprehensive running experience with the new software, including real-time tracking of key health and fitness metrics.

For the first time ever, Google is offering the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes: A 41mm model and a 45mm option.

We've been hearing a lot about the Pixel Watch 3 leading up to its official release. And while the announcement of a new wearable from Google is exciting, there's a small caveat here in that we're only going to see one major change when it comes to the brand's latest release, and that's the inclusion of a new, larger model. Of course, this isn't a bad thing, as there wasn't much that we didn't like about the Pixel Watch 2.

And as far as smartwatches go, it's really hard to make innovative changes once you've got a formula that really works. Despite all of this, there is one notable change to the Pixel Watch this time around, with users being able to choose from two different sizes, coming in at 41mm and 45mm. In addition, Google has supplied its latest wearables with minor refinements here and there that should make it worthwhile for those looking to upgrade.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Case size 41mm; 45mm Case Material Aluminum CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with Cortex M33 co-processor RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Battery 306 mAh (41 mm); 420 mAh (45 mm) Cellular connectivity LTE (optional) Wi-Fi connectivity 2.4GHz; 5GHz Bluetooth 5.3 Software Wear OS 5 Health sensors Optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, continuous EDA, skin temperature Dimensions 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm (41 mm); 45 x 45 x 12.3 mm (45 mm) Weight 31 g (41 mm); 37 g (45 mm) IP Rating IP68 Expand $349 at Best Buy (41mm, Wi-Fi) $399 at Best Buy (45mm, Wi-Fi)

Small but welcome changes

As mentioned before, Google isn't changing much when it comes to the Pixel Watch 3. Of course, to be fair, there really isn't much that needed changing from the previous model, as the previous Pixel Watch 2 really pushed things to the limits of what could be achieved. And the one nitpick that we had with the previous generation is now being addressed, with a display that features improved brightness, with the ability to crank up to 2,000 nits when needed.

What's cool here is that the display can also get pretty dim as well, dropping to just one nit of brightness when needed. Of course, that isn't the only thing that is different with the Pixel Watch 3, as Google has made some other refinements as well. The brand has introduced more usable real estate to the screen by reducing the display's bezels, providing 10% more usable space on the 41mm model, and 40% more on the 45mm version.

And the display also gets more impressive flexibility here as well, with refresh rates that can drop as low as 1Hz and can climb up to 60Hz when needed. As you might expect, Google is also making improvements to the software, delivering a "comprehensive running experience" that's built to give you the best shot at achieving your goals. The new software will allow users to create running routines, with warm up and cool down integration, along with the ability to set a target pace, distances, times, and more.

Perhaps the most important thing here is that you'll be able to see all of this information in real-time while on your run, with the Pixel Watch 3 providing just the right amount of vital information you need at a glance. And best of all, the Pixel Watch 3 will also track the way your body moves during a run in order to improve the next time you head out for a jog.

Google will also leverage Fitbit integration, providing users with a "Morning Brief" that will summarize the most critical health and fitness metrics, providing an easier way to digest all the information about your body and workouts that it provides. With all of these improvements, this really is the best Pixel Watch to date. Of course, the watch still looks good thanks to its sleek and timeless design, and is still one of the best looking smartwatches on the market.