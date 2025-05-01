Google Pixel Watch 3 8.5 / 10 $300 $350 Save $50 One of our top smartwatch picks is currently on sale for a limited time. If you’ve been eyeing the Pixel Watch 3, now is the perfect moment to grab it on Amazon before the deal disappears. Case size 41mm; 45mm Case Material Aluminum CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with Cortex M33 co-processor RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Battery 306mAh (41mm); 420mAh (45mm) Expand $300 at Amazon

Trying to check information on your smartwatch while you're on a run or hitting the treadmill isn’t exactly the easiest thing, and taking your eyes off the path could land you in a not-so-fun situation. That’s where a solid smartwatch really earns its keep. If you're an Android user on the hunt for a wrist companion that won’t let you down, Amazon has a killer deal right now that’s worth a look.

The 41mm Pixel Watch 3 stands out with one of the brightest displays you’ll find on a smartwatch today. And right now, Amazon is running a limited-time deal that knocks $50 off the price, bringing it down to just $300. That’s only $20 more than its all-time low, so it’s a pretty sweet time to snag one.

What's great about the Google Pixel Watch 3?