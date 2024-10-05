Google Pixel Watch 3 $400 $500 Save $100 The Pixel Watch 3 is bigger, brighter, smarter, and feature-packed. And for a limited time, you can score a discount that knocks $100 off its original price. This is the LTE model, which means you can stay connected without your smartphone. $400 at Amazon $400 at Walmart

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches that you can buy in 2024. Not only does it offer a classic design, but it also has a lot of great features, plus a brighter and bigger display when compared to previous models. This Pixel Watch 3 LTE is normally priced at $500, but can now be had at a huge discount, with a promotion that knocks $100 off for a limited time. The deal is available from both Amazon and Walmart, so grab it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Pixel Watch 3?

Close

Google has finally hit it out of the park with the Pixel Watch 3. Not only are you getting the same great design from previous iterations, but it's also more refined. The 45mm size is the largest Pixel Watch to date, providing just enough screen real estate to satisfy. And the brightness of the screen has also been improved as well, which is great if you're someone that's always out in blindingly bright situations.

Like previous Pixel Watches, the latest model has a variety of sensors that will allow it to track and record your health and fitness metrics, even grabbing the finer details like stress and sleep data. You'll also get plenty of battery life from this smartwatch, with a full day of use and access to plenty of great apps thanks to Wear OS. Overall, this is just one of those smartwatches that really shows off what Wear OS is all about.

And if you wanted an LTE model of the Pixel Watch 3, now's going to be the time to purchase it because this is the best price we've seen on the 45mm model, with a discount that not only knocks $100, but also drops the watch down to its lowest price to date. So don't miss out.