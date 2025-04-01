Google Pixel Watch 3 $290 $350 Save $60 One of our favorite smartwatches is now on sale for a limited time. Grab this impressive discount from Amazon on the Pixel Watch 3 while there's still time. $290 at Amazon

The Pixel Watch 3 is one of our favorite Android smartwatches, offering a sleek and stylish look that really goes unmatched. The design is timeless, ensuring you'll want to keep this one on your wrist at all times, which is good considering that this watch can provide excellent insight into your health with its arrays of sensors and excellent software.

While it's normally priced at $350, it can now be had for much less, with a substantial discount that drops the price down to $290. This is one of the lower prices we've seen on this watch, making it a fantastic time to buy it. You can score this discount from Amazon if you act quickly.

What's great about the Google Pixel Watch 3?

It didn't take long for Google to refine its smartwatch from its first release just a few years ago, delivering a product that's worth being mentioned as one of the best you can buy. This 41mm model is the perfect size, and the beautiful AMOLED display is easy to read and delivers pops of color that make it hard to ignore.

Thanks to the lightweight aluminum case and an IP68 rating, you also get impressive durability, along with protection against dust and moisture. The watch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC that's paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You also get a 306mAh battery that can last all day, along with quick charging speeds that will have the watch topped up while you get ready for work in the morning.

Perhaps most important is the software, with Wear OS providing access to a wealth of popular apps that expand the abilities of the smartwatch. It also has a variety of sensors that allow you to track a variety of health and fitness metrics. Plus there's even a dash if Fitbit to really up the fitness tracking and training capabilities of the watch.

Those that like to go for long runs will be happy to know that this watch also has GPS onboard, and you'll get accurate tracking even in the most challenging terrains. You can even use the watch to navigate through city streets as well. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with the Pixel Watch 3, offering excellent bang for your buck with this deal.