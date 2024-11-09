Google Pixel Watch 3 $280 $350 Save $70 The Google Pixel Watch is our pick for the most stylish smartwatch on the market, but it also has a range of great fitness and health features. $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

It isn't often you can find a significant discount on a recently released piece of tech, but in the lead-up to Black Friday, Google has its brand new Pixel Watch 3 discounted by up to $100. There are a number of combinations available offering big savings. The entry-level 41mm model is seeing a $70 discount and a sale price of $280, but if you go with a higher-end model, you can save $100. This pricing is only going to last until November 12, so sort through which model is best for you and grab some savings quickly.

Related Best smartwatches for fitness in 2024 If you’re trying to get fit, wear one of these

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch 3

We not only consider the Google Pixel Watch 3 to be among the best smartwatches for Android, but we think it's the most stylish of them all. It's super sleek, and in our Google Pixel Watch 3 review we even declared it big, beautiful, and brainy. The 41mm model offers 10% more screen real estate than its predecessor, and the 45mm model is 40% larger. The battery is also bigger, and it can achieve up to 24 hours of life with the always-on display or up to 36 hours when you have the battery saver mode turned on.

And while the Pixel Watch 3 is bound to look good with any wardrobe on the street, it's also a stylish selection if health and fitness is what brings you in search of a new smartwatch. It allows you to customize runs, but it also provides real-time guidance and insights about your performance. These are meant to help you increase efficiency in your workouts and help you reach your fitness goals.

The Pixel Watch 3 makes a great selection not just for runners, but anyone who wants to get active. It can track your performance across more than 40 different exercises, and it can even track a range of things going on with your body. Sleep tracking and heart rate tracking are part of the package, as is a daily readiness score to let you know how prepared your body is for the next workout.

With this deal on the Google Pixel Watch 3 you're going to want to pounce quickly. It ends on November 12, and it offers some rare savings for such a recently released device. As mentioned before, you can grab the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 for $280 with a $70 discount, or savings of up to $100 are available if you're interested in more expensive models.