Quick answer: Yes, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is waterproof, with IP68 and 5 ATM ratings.

Google says that the new Pixel Watch 2 combines the functionality and features of WearOS with the fitness tracking capabilities of Fitbit, which it acquired a few years back. The smartwatch builds off the successes of the original Pixel Watch, which we thought was am ambitious first attempt at a smartwatch back when we reviewed it.

Now that the Pixel Watch 2 is finally here, there's no doubt going to be questions about how this watch stands apart from the original. Water-proofing isn't one of those areas, but mostly because Google already got it right the first time around.

How waterproof is the Pixel Watch 2?

Google says that the Pixel Watch 2 has an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistance according to IEC standard 60529. This means that the watch is designed to withstand dust and some exposure to and submersion in water.

It is also rated for 5 ATM water resistance, making it resistant to water pressure at depths up to 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010.

Can I wear the Pixel Watch 2 while swimming?

Source: Google

By all accounts and ratings, you should be okay to wear the Pixel Watch 2 while swimming. However, you should immediately dry the band and watch itself after doing so, to avoid any water leaking into the device. Also, Google recommends sticking to shallow swimming areas despite the 5 ATM rating, as the actual water-resistance of the device can change depending on how much you have used it. As such, taking the Pixel Watch 2 diving or anything like that isn't recommended.

The important thing to remember here is that this water-resistance wears off over time. It is highest at the time of manufacturing, and exposure to water, bumps, bangs, and other daily activities can cause the watch to lose some of its water-resistance. Because of this, Google recommends drying both the watch and your band if it becomes wet from showering, swimming, or being in the rain.

If you're looking for a more waterproof device to help track your swimming, we recommend checking out some of our favorite fitness trackers and smartwatches for swimming. Those are all rated for more in-depth swimming, so you can rest easy taking it into the pool, ocean, or lake.