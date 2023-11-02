The Google Pixel Watch 2 is finally here, and it’s what the first watch should have been in the first place, earning a rank among the best smartwatches out there. It offers much improved battery life, a faster and less power-hungry processor, and some key software improvements that may or may not make their way to the predecessor. At the same time, the Pixel Watch 2 looks almost exactly the same as the first Google Pixel Watch, so let’s dive into what exactly sets them apart.

Price, specs, & availability

The Google Pixel Watch 2 starts at the same price as its predecessor: $350. Like with the Pixel Watch, this will get you the Wi-Fi only model. If you want LTE connectivity, you will pay $400. This is also the same price that the first Pixel Watch went for. You can choose between four different color combinations available at both price points:

Polished Silver Aluminum Case with a blue Bay Active Band

Matte Black Aluminum Case with a black Obsidian Active Band

Champagne Gold Aluminum Case with a gray Hazel Active Band

Polished Silver Aluminum Case with a beige Porcelain Active Band



Google Pixel Watch 2 Google Pixel Watch Display 1.2" 450 x 450 AMOLED 1.6-inch 384 x 384 AMOLED, Always On Display CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with Cortex M33 co-processor Exynos 9110 SoC, Cortex M33 co-processor RAM 2GB 2GB Storage 32GB 32GB Battery 306mAh 294mAh Software Wear OS 4 Wear OS 3.5 (upgradeable to Wear OS 4) Health sensors Optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, continuous EDA, skin temperature Optical heart rate sensor, Multipurpose electrical sensor, Blood oxygen sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Altimeter, Compass Price Starting at $350 From $350 Dimensions 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm Weight 31g (without strap) 36g

The first Pixel Watch is still sold by Google and is now available at a reduced price of $280 for Wi-Fi only and $330 for the LTE model, with other retailers offering varying prices depending on the current offers. It’s also available in four different colors:

Champagne Gold case with a light gray Hazel Active band

Matte Black case with a black Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver case with a dark gray Charcoal Active band

Polished Silver case with a beige Chalk Active band

Design & hardware

At first glance, the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 look identical. If you see one on someone’s wrist, you won’t be able to tell which it is at a glance. They both come with Google’s signature domed glass look, making their 1.2-inch OLED displays appear bigger and more curved than they actually are when using a black background. While the digital crown on the right of the display and the Assistant/Recents button above it look almost identical, too, the new crown is just a tad better and rotates more freely and smoothly, as our Gadgets Editor Taylor Kerns notes in our Google Pixel Watch 2 review.

The back is where you can see a bigger difference. Google retains the slight domed design that helps health sensors make better contact, but Google switched the Pixel Watch’s stainless steel body with a lighter aluminum case on the Pixel Watch 2. This gives the Watch 2 a slight edge when it comes to weight, coming in at 31g rather than 36g. You’ll be hard-pressed to notice a difference when you hold both in your hand, but it may add up over time when you wear them 24/7. For another, the Pixel Watch 2 offers a tweaked sensor array and four pogo pins for wired charging rather than wireless, but more on that later.

Both watches also use the same proprietary band connector, which means that you can freely interchange most watch bands across the two devices — only the Metal Mesh and Metal Slim options from the Watch 2 are not compatible with the first Watch, as Google confirmed to us. The big disadvantage of Google sticking with this proprietary standard is that you can’t use regular watch bands on the Pixel Watch, limiting you to a not-so-big selection of excellent Pixel Watch 2 bands.

Software

On the surface, the software experience is largely identical across the two watches, safe for some key details. The Google Pixel Watch 2 may not be the first smartwatch to launch with Wear OS 4 (that’s the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series in July), but it’s the first to show off Google’s unaltered vision for the new version of the wearable operating system. Shortly after the launch of the new watch, the original Google Pixel Watch also received the same Wear OS 4 update.

Under the hood, both the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 are running Android 13, though the Pixel Watch 2 should have a longer update window ahead of it. In contrast to the new Google Pixel 8 series, which will get seven years of full software support, the company is only aiming for up to three years of software updates with both watches (ending in 2026 for the second-gen model and 2025 for the original).

With Wear OS 4, both watches now add a beautiful scrolling animation when you reach the end of a view, ported straight from Android. More importantly, Wear OS 4 makes it possible to pair your Pixel Watch with a new phone without having to factory reset it, which is a significant improvement over the way Google handled this in the past.

Google also offers Safety Check on the Pixel Watch 2. When you set up the feature, you can use it to automatically check in with loved ones when you’re, say, out for a run at night. It allows you to set a timer for when you need to check in with your emergency contacts. If you’re not responding to the prompt, the watch will automatically let your contacts know that something is likely wrong, prompting them to check for your wellbeing. You can also use it to share your location for a limited amount of time instead. A Fitbit Premium feature called Safety Signal ties right into this, making it possible for you to make emergency calls to contacts without the need to activate a carrier plan on your LTE-enabled watch.

A few months after the launch in October 2023, the Pixel Watch 2 is supposed to get automatic call screening when paired with a Pixel phone. This will allow you to use Google Assistant to screen incoming calls with transcripts and answer options right from your watch.

Health & fitness

The Google Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch are both great fitness trackers in addition to their extra smartwatch features. This is the first area where you can see clear improvements in the Pixel Watch 2 compared to its predecessor.

Thanks to its new “multi-path” heart rate sensor and improved AI capabilities courtesy of the much improved processor, the Pixel Watch 2 offers more accurate heart rate tracking, making it an even better fitness device than its predecessor. In practice, this means that the Pixel Watch 2 has multiple sensors that work in tandem from different angles, allowing a more accurate picture of your heart rate while working out. Google claims that this results in “Fitbit’s most accurate heart rate all day, every day, even during vigorous exercise.”

The Pixel Watch 2 also includes some new sensors, like a skin temperature sensor for more accurate sleep tracking and an electrical sensor for continuous EDA sensor for better stress monitoring. These are both features that the first Pixel Watch can’t emulate with software.

If you’re someone who tends to forget to start workouts manually, the Pixel Watch 2 also offers automatic workout tracking. When you have the feature enabled (you need to enable it manually for all relevant workouts individually), you will receive a notification on your watch asking you to track your exercise after a few minutes. This is in line with other Fitbit products. The first Pixel Watch only offers retroactive automatic tracking, meaning that some workouts may appear in the Fitbit app after you’ve completed them, like walks or bike rides.

Both the original Pixel Watch and the new Pixel Watch 2 will give you six months of Fitbit Premium for free unless you’re already actively subscribed to the service.

Battery life

The battery life is another area where the Google Pixel Watch 2 pulls ahead in this match-up. While Google claims that both devices will get you enough juice for 24 hours, the Pixel Watch 2 achieves this with its always-on display on, while the Pixel Watch only officially gets to this number with its always-on display turned off. In practice, the Pixel Watch can reach 24 hours with its AOD turned on, but only when you conciously make an effort not to interact with it much.

The Pixel Watch 2 surpasses it by miles. It easily lasts more than 24 hours even when you use it for fitness tracking. In our review, we were able to reach 25 hours and 12 minutes on a single charge while adding 45 minutes of GPS-tracked walking and running and a night of sleep tracking. This would be unheard of with the original Pixel Watch.

This improved battery life is mostly achieved thanks to the more efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon W5100 processor, which switches to a 4nm process rather than the Samsung Exynos 9110’s 10nm. This significantly newer process makes the Snapdragon chip more efficient, less prone to heating, and more powerful. The small increase in battery size from 294mAh to 306mAh is likely to not make a big difference.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 also switches its charging method. Rather than relying on wireless proprietary Qi-based charging, the Pixel Watch 2 uses a four-pin charger to achieve this. This effectively makes it possible to charge its 305mAh battery 10 minutes faster than the Pixel Watch, all while staying slightly cooler throughout the process. Given that the Pixel Watch doesn’t even work with regular Qi chargers, the switch to a fully proprietary charger isn’t too big of a deal, either.

Which is right for you?

Given how many improvements there are in the Google Pixel Watch 2, it’s clear that it’s the one to get for almost everyone looking to buy a new Google watch. We’ve argued that the Pixel Watch 2 is what the Pixel Watch should have been all along, and this couldn’t be any closer to the truth. The Pixel Watch 2 offers true all-day battery life with its always-on display enabled at all times, better performance, more fitness and smartwatch features. It achieves all this without changing the unique form factor of the Pixel Watch or raising the price in the midst of inflation.

The one reason to go for the Pixel Watch over the Pixel Watch 2 is money, though. As someone who has used the Pixel Watch for a good portion of the last year, I can say it’s not a bad watch. It still nails the basics, and it has improved a lot with software updates over time. The fact that Google keeps selling it at $280 is great, and there are occasional discounts that make it even cheaper than that at other retailers. If you don't mind charging more often, the first-generation model is a great way to save some cash.