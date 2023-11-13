Source: Google Google Pixel Watch 2 Our Choice The cleanest Android smartwatch yet The Google Pixel Watch 2 builds off the successes of the Pixel Watch without making any big changes. It still offers the same striking design as the original, with some added benefits of better battery life and WearOS 4 right out the box. Pros All day battery life with Always-on-display Pebble-like design is still stunning Pairs seamlessly Cons Display is slower and dimmer than the competition Minor upgrades from the first gen Pixel Watch $350 at Amazon $350 at Best Buy $350 at Google Store

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Ultimate battery life The choice for people who hate charging their watch The TicWatch Pro 5 is a heavy hitter when it comes to overall battery life, and while it might not offer the same clean Android as the Pixel Watch 2, it's a great smartwatch with several useful features, though it can be confusing at times. Pros Multi-day battery life Great performance Rotating crown is extremely handy Cons Lacking important features offered by other Android smartwatches Mobvoi health app can be confusing



Our options for good Android smartwatches are only getting broader. One of the latest to join the fray is the Google Pixel Watch 2, which builds on everything Google learned with its first wearable last year. But does the second generation of the Pixel Watch have what it takes to stand up to the battery life champion that is the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5? Here's how the two stack up.

Price, availability, and specs

Both the Pixel Watch 2 and the TicWatch Pro 5 are readily available from their retailers and from third parties like Best Buy and Amazon. Both smartwatches start at $350, though the Pixel Watch 2 does offer a $400 variant with LTE connectivity, if that's what you're looking for — there's no cellular version of Mobvoi's watch.

The Pixel Watch 2 is a few months newer, but both devices offer great specs that you can count on to provide solid performance and features. The TicWatch Pro 5 offers both a much larger battery and a unique dual-layer display that means watch's always-on display uses next to no power, meaning you can expect more use between charges when running it. Here's what they look like side-by-side.



Google Pixel Watch 2 Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Case Material Aluminum Aluminum Display 1.2" 450 x 450 AMOLED 1.43" (466 x 466) 60Hz OLED + Ultra-low-power display CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with Cortex M33 co-processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ RAM 2GB 2 GB Storage 32GB 32 GB Battery 306mAh 628 mAh Health sensors Optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, continuous EDA, skin temperature PPG heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, skin temperature sensor Price Starting at $350 $350 Dimensions 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm 50.15x48x12.2 mm Weight 31g (without strap) 44.35g

Design

When looking at the Pixel Watch 2 and TicWatch Pro 5, the designs couldn't be much more different. Sure, both smartwatches offer round displays, but the Pixel Watch 2 continues to sport that iconic pebble-like rounded design that Google introduced on the original Pixel Watch. The display on the TicWatch Pro 5 is also bigger, and offers a faster 60Hz refresh rate, too. It also has a secondary LCD display over its OLED panel that drastically reduces the battery consumption of always-on display functionality. Despite the TicWatch's bigger screen, both displays offer similar pixel density and both displays are crisp and clear.

The TicWatch Pro 5 is also a bit bulkier than the Pixel Watch 2, sporting a look that is more akin to the older sports watches made by companies like Timex. It's a timeless look that many will love, but the Pixel Watch 2 certainly offers the more unique design between the two.

As far as buttons and knobs go, the Pixel Watch 2 offers a centered crown, which you can rotate to move through menus on the smartwatch. You can also interact with certain menus utilizing a button on the side of the watch. The TicWatch Pro 5 features a similar setup, though it is more extended from the center of the watch than the Pixel Watch 2's button and crown. This is the first time the TicWatch Pro series has features a rotating crown, and it does a lot to help with navigation throughout the watch's software.

Software

Software is another area that you'll notice some differences between these two smartwatches. While they both sport Wear OS, the Pixel Watch 2 is running Wear OS 4, the latest version of Google's wearable operating system, right out the box. This means snappier menus, better enhancements for battery, and just newer designs within the software itself. The Pixel Watch 2 also integrates seamlessly with the Fitbit app, to help you track your fitness journey more precisely and easily. The TicWatch Pro 5 runs off Wear OS 3.5, and utilizes Mobvoi Health to track its fitness-related features, which we'll cover more below. Notably, the TicWatch Pro 5 does not currently have access to the Google Assistant, and it's not clear when or if it will.

Otherwise, you're not going to see any huge differences between the two software versions, though Wear OS 4 does include some enhancements that Google has included, as well as support for more third-party apps, which you can install on your smartwatch for greater control over the things you usually handle on your phone. You'll still have a selection of watch faces available across these devices, and you can customize those based on the different complications they offer.

Health & fitness

If you're looking to use your smartwatch to keep track of your fitness journey, then both of these smartwatches are going to offer solid experiences. However, the Pixel Watch 2 leans heavily into the Fitbit ecosystem, and features a multi-path optical heart rate sensor that Google says is the most accurate it's included in any device to date. This also means you can utilize the Fitbit app to keep track of workouts, calories burned, and other fitness-related features.

Both watches offer heart-rate monitoring and the option to keep track of skin temperature and SpO2. The Pixel Watch 2 has a cEDA sensor for keeping tabs on physical signs of stress, and hardware for taking on-demand ECG measurements. The TicWatch Pro 5 doesn't have either of thise features. The Mobvoi Health app is a bit confusing, too, and doesn't offer the same level of functionality as the Fitbit app. It is important to note that some of the Pixel Watch 2's fitness features — like Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Profile features — are locked behind Fitbit Premium, a $10 monthly subscription that you'll need to pay for if you really want to get the most out of the watch's health features. Still, even with those features locked behind the premium subscription, we think the Pixel Watch 2 offers a better fitness experience overall than the TicWatch Pro 5.

Battery life

This is an area that's not even remotely close. The TicWatch Pro 5 is rated for multiple days of battery life, and when reviewing it, we found that these claims were very true: with lighter use, you'll likely get by charging the TicWatch Pro 5 twice a week. The Pixel Watch 2, on the other hand, only offers about 24 hours of usage with always-on display. That's a huge improvement over the original Pixel Watch, which struggled to make it a full day away from a charger, but if you're buying a new smartwatch solely based on battery life, the TicWatch Pro 5 is the best option between these two.

Which is right for you?

So which of these options should you choose? Ultimately, it all comes down to what you're looking for. The Google Pixel Watch 2 is easily one of the smoothest and cleanest Android smartwatches out there. It has an iconic design, which is available in multiple colorways. It might not offer the same level of battery life as the TicWatch Pro 5, but its one of the best Android smartwatches right now for a reason, and we generally like it very much overall.

Of course, that doesn't mean the TicWatch Pro 5 is bad. In fact, it's a great smartwatch, especially if long battery life is your highest smartwatch priority. If battery life is most important, and you don't mind missing out on-wrist access to the Google Assistant, then this smartwatch has a lot to offer at a price that's more than competitive with the Pixel Watch 2.