Source: Google Google Pixel Watch 2 Round and beautiful The Pixel Watch 2 is a fantastic second attempt from Google. It looks to retain what it did well with the first-generation Pixel Watch while improving upon its shortcomings. With an improved chipset and increased battery life, the Pixel Watch 2 is easily one of the best Wear OS smartwatches. Pros Fantastic and sharp display Great health and fitness tracking Seamless Android integration Cons Questionably battery life Only comes in one size $350 at Amazon

Source: Apple Apple Watch Series 9 Great all-around device The Apple Watch 9 is a fantastic device that is simply tough to beat. It offers a combination of power, versatility, battery life, and fitness features, making it decent-to-great all around. It's a bummer that it is locked to iPhones, but that seamless integration is partly what makes it so great. Pros Bright and beautiful display Comes in multiple sizes Zippy performance Cons Expensive Design is getting a bit tired $390 at Amazon



The Android space is filled with various great smartwatches, including Google's Pixel Watch. Last year was Google's' first attempt at creating a smartwatch, and they came out swinging for the fences. While they didn't quite knock it out of the park first time, the company succeeded in creating one of the best Android smartwatches on the market. For its second iteration of the Pixel Watch, Google looked to retain the best parts of its first attempt while improving on its shortcomings. While it's still early, the Pixel Watch 2 looks like it's going to be another hit for the company.

On the other hand, there are plenty of formidable competitors out there that don't run on WearOS. The biggest and arguably the best is Apple's Watch series. Even if we hate to admit it, the recently released Apple Watch 9 is a fantastic device in its own right and is more than capable of taking on the best challengers from the Android side. Today, we throw down the gauntlet to see which side does it better and who deserves your hard-earned money.

Price, availability, and specs

The Pixel Watch 2 went on sale on October 12 2023. It comes in only two configurations: a Wi-Fi-only version that retails for $349 and an LTE version that retails for $399. You can find the Pixel Watch 2 at major carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile or from a variety of retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.

Apple released the Watch 9 on September 22 of the same year in a wide variety of different configurations. The Apple Watch 9 comes in two different sizes, 41mm or 45mm, and can be purchased in either a Wi-Fi or an LTE version. You also get two different build materials: aluminum and stainless steel. The aluminum 41mm Wi-Fi-only version starts at $399 and jumps to $429 for the 45mm version. If you want LTE, you can add $100 to that cost. The premium stainless steel version costs $699 for the 41mm and $749 for the 45mm version.



Google Pixel Watch 2 Apple Watch Series 9 Case Material Aluminum Glass front, ceramic/sapphire crystal back, aluminum or stainless steel frame Display 1.2" 450 x 450 AMOLED 430x352 (41mm), 484x396(45mm) Always-On Retina OLED display CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with Cortex M33 co-processor S9 SiP Storage 32GB 64GB Software Wear OS 4 watchOS 10 Health sensors Optical heart rate, SpO2, ECG, continuous EDA, skin temperature Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, SpO2, VO2max, temperature (body) Weight 31g (without strap) 42.3g (41mm), 51.5g (45mm)

Design and display

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is made from 100% recycled aluminum and comes with a Fluoroelastomer active band. It features a more traditional round display, a haptic crown, and an additional side button. It is available in exactly one size, 41mm, and weighs 31g without the band. It also comes in three different colors: Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold.

The 1.2-inch round AMOLED display on the Pixel Watch 2 has a 450 x 450 resolution and can hit up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Display protection comes in the way of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which should provide ample protection from the occasional direct hit.

Apple does things a bit differently, starting with the rectangular display. The retinal LTPO OLED display can hit an eye-searing 2,000 nits of brightness and go as low as 1 nit. The 41mm watch has a resolution of 352 x 430, and the 45mm size has a resolution of 396 x 484. It's protected by Ion-X front glass on the aluminum version and sapphire crystal on the stainless steel one.

The Watch 9 has a digital crown on the right side as well as a side button for easy navigation. The aluminum Wi-Fi-only version weights 31.9g (41mm) and 38.7g (45mm) respectively. The LTE version adds .03g to each size. The stainless steel version weighs 42.3g (41g) or 51.5g (45mm). The aluminum version comes in five different colors: Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Red. The stainless steel version comes in Gold, Silver, and Graphite.

More on the build of each watch

Both watches feature fantastic build quality that will look and feel great on the wrist. I'm partial to round displays, but the 41mm size of the Pixel Watch 2 isn't one size fits all. It will look minuscule on people with larger wrists, and the small size limits the amount of content that can be displayed on screen. The Apple Watch 9 gives you the same 41mm size for those who prefer the smaller size, but Apple offers a larger watch for those who want all the benefits that come along with it, namely readability and battery life.

The displays on both of these devices are top-notch. Outdoor visibility is great on either device, but the Apple Watch 9's ability to drop down to 1 nit is impressive.

Software and performance

Source: Apple

The Pixel Watch 2 comes with Wear OS 4, while the Apple Watch 9 comes with Watch OS 10. Wear OS 4 isn't a big departure from the major Wear OS 3 update; however, it does bring some nice features along with it. For one, Wear OS 4 now allows you to pair a new phone without having to reset it, as well as various Google apps like Gmail. And because app selection on Wear OS 4 has improved quite a bit over the years, you should easily find all the major apps. Google also announced Safety Check alongside the Pixel Watch 2. This feature allows you to set a specific amount of time, and if you don't interact with the notification when the timer goes off, it'll automatically alert your emergency contacts.

Furthermore, Google updated the processor for the Pixel Watch 2. It now runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset and 2GB of RAM. The original Pixel Watch came with a fairly old processor, so this updated chipset should provide a nice speed boost. It also has 32GB of onboard storage.

The Apple Watch has always been plenty fast with Watch OS, and the Watch 9 ships with the latest Apple S9 SiP chipset and 64GB of storage. This new chipset makes navigating the various menus a breeze and lag-free. You can expect just about every app to be available for Apple's offering, as it's one of the best-selling smartwatches on the market.

Watch OS 10 also comes with a variety of useful features, such as the double tap gesture, allowing you to easily answer calls and control your favorite music. Lastly, the Apple Watch comes with a variety of safety features, including fall and crash detection, emergency SOS, and international emergency calling.

Health and fitness

The Pixel Watch 2 leans heavily on Fitbit's health and fitness expertise for exercise, health, and sleep tracking. You get a variety of sensors, including an infrared sensor for oxygen saturation (SpO2), ECG monitoring, an optical heart rate sensor, an electrical sensor to measure skin conductance, a skin temperature monitor, an altimeter, a compass, a barometer, and a magnetometer. The Pixel Watch 2 integrates with the Fitbit app and even comes with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium.

If the Fitbit app isn't your thing, the Pixel Watch 2 easily integrates into Google Fit as well. Whichever app you choose, the Pixel Watch 2 is a premium fitness tracker capable of handling most people's tracking needs and easily integrates with Android.

In addition to the sensors found on the Pixel Watch 2, the Apple Watch 9 brings along irregular rhythm notifications and high and low heart rate notifications. The Apple Watch 9 integrates with Apple's Health app and acts as a central destination for all your health monitoring needs.

Both devices do an excellent job of tracking your fitness activities and integrate into their environments very well. From a health and fitness standpoint, both devices should more than suffice for most people.

Battery life

Battery life on the original Pixel Watch was downright shameful. It could barely make a full day if you didn't push it. If you activated the GPS or LTE connection or left the always-on display enabled, you could forget about it even coming close to a full day. Google says, with improved efficiency, the Pixel 2 should give you 24 hours from the 306mAh battery with the always-on display enabled. The jury is still out on that, and we won't know for sure until we get it in our hands. Charging speeds aren't great either — it will take the Pixel Watch 2 30 minutes to hit 50% and take a full 75 minutes to go from dead to fully charged.

Apple has historically been very good regarding the Apple Watch battery life, and that continues with the Apple Watch 9. You can expect more than a day of battery life, including when you use a GPS or LTE connection. There just isn't any comparison here. The Apple Watch 9 will blow the Pixel Watch 2 out of the water when it comes to battery life.

Which is right for you?

Both the Google Pixel Watch 2 and the Apple Watch 9 are fantastic devices. They offer great performance and are some of the best fitness watches on the market. Luckily, the choice here is an easy one. It all comes down to what device you routinely carry with you.

If you are an iPhone user, it only makes sense to get the Apple Watch 9. It edges out the Pixel Watch 2 as the most well-rounded smartwatch in this comparison. It has a beautiful display, blazing-fast performance, awesome health and fitness options, and a battery that can easily make a full day. There's a reason the Apple Watch is the best-selling smartwatch on the market. It's a fantastic device.

Source: Apple Apple Watch Series 9 Editor's choice Great all-around device The Apple Watch 9 does it all and does it all in fantastic fashion. It's fast, offers plenty of battery life, and health tracking is top-notch. It can be a bit expensive and requires an iPhone to get the most out of it, but if you already have an iPhone, the Apple Watch 9 is a great device. $390 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $399 at Apple

On the other hand, if you have an Android device, you should skip the Apple Watch altogether. While you can technically pair an Apple Watch with Android, it's not worth what you have to give up. That leaves the Pixel Watch 2, which is a great device in its own right. It offers great fitness tracking and a fantastic display, and it integrates seamlessly with Android. There are question marks regarding the battery life, but if Google makes good on its promise, this may knock the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 off its perch.