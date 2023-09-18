Summary The Google Pixel Watch 2 will be presented alongside Pixel 8 and 8 Pro on October 4 event, with leaks of new metal bands now making the rounds.

A leak reveals two metal strap options for Pixel Watch 2: metal mesh and metal slim, adding a unique and delicate look to the watch.

The metal slim strap is significantly thinner than others in the lineup, but it keeps the same connector, making it backwards compatible with the first Pixel Watch.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is confirmed to be presented alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in Google’s October 4 event, but that doesn’t mean we already know everything there is to know about all these products. While we’ve had a good idea of which sport bands and which casing colors we can expect, there are also rumors that Google will present metal bands for the Watch 2. Some of these have now shown up in a new leak, giving us a look at the Pixel Watch 2’s most unique strap yet.

As dug up by 9to5Google, images reveal what the Pixel Watch 2 will look like with its two upcoming metal strap options, metal mesh and metal slim. Metal mesh is a Milanese-style watch band that is about as wide as other options Google provides. It comes in the classic fine Milanese metal mesh technique you know from this kind of strap.

The more interesting one is the metal slim strap, which is significantly thinner than the rest of the strap lineup Google provides. The slimmer band makes the watch itself look more delicate. Given that the band is narrower than the mechanism that connects it to the watch, it expands its width towards the device to make for a regular connection.

2 Images Close

Both bands can be color-matched with the Pixel Watch, with the leaked images showing a black Pixel Watch matched with a black metal slim strap and a hazel Pixel Watch paired with a gold-colored metal mesh option.

A metal mesh band was originally also announced for the first Pixel Watch, but Google never ended up launching it. It was supposed to cost $130, so we expect a similar price point this time around again. The two new bands would join the regular metal links band that goes for $200, so it’s likely that metal slim will also be priced in that same price bracket.

It looks like Google is keeping the same connection mechanism around, so you can use Pixel Watch 2 bands on the original Pixel Watch and vice versa. This could allow you to upgrade the look of your watch or take your favorite band with you when you upgrade to this year’s watch.

Other than the bands, we know quite a bit more about the Pixel Watch 2. The biggest upgrade will be in the CPU and battery department, with Google rumored to add a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset that is significantly less energy consuming than the 10nm Exynos 9110 in the first Pixel Watch. Google might also switch from stainless steel to aluminum to make the watch lighter. Since the company keeps around the domed glass look, you will likely barely even see or notice the difference in look.