Key Takeaways Select Target stores in the US are offering the Google Pixel Watch 2 for only $75, $175 cheaper than Google's price.

The clearance sale is only for the Wi-Fi variant in silver/bay and hazel shades, not the LTE model.

Target is not running the stock clearance sale on its online store.

Google has made all the right improvements with its latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3, delivering better performance and longer battery life. However, the Pixel Watch 2 can still hold its own, especially since it sports the same internals as its newer sibling. Following the Pixel Watch 3's launch, Google slashed the Pixel Watch 2's price by $100 to $250. While this is a fantastic price, Target is running a clearance sale in some of its stores in the US that drops the Pixel Watch 2's price to just $75.

Redditor u/verydemurevery posted a picture showing the Pixel Watch 2 listed for its stock clearance price of $75 in one of Target's retail stores in the US. Since then, several Redditors have reported (2) picking up one (or even two) units of the watch from their nearest Target.

The clearance sale is only for the Pixel Watch 2's Wi-Fi variant, not the LTE model. Some users also report that only the silver/bay and hazel shades are available at a discounted price of $75. That's $175 cheaper than what Google wants for its second-gen smartwatch, making it a steal of a deal.

Target is not running this deal on its online store. Plus, there's no certainty that even your local Target is holding a clearance sale. If that's the case, you might have to visit multiple stores, but given that this is such a fantastic deal, the hassle should be worth it.

You should also ask the staff at your nearest Target store to confirm the watch's price. Some users found the watch listed for a higher price, but after an in-store scan by the store's salesperson, they could get it for $75.

Check your nearest Target store now

Close

Google will take $120 off the Pixel Watch 3 if you trade in the Pixel Watch 2. So, if you manage to grab the watch for $75, you can trade it in with Google for $120, saving an extra $45 towards the Pixel Watch 3.

Target will likely run out of its Pixel Watch 2 stock or stop its stock clearance sale sooner rather than later. So, if you want to pick up Google's second-gen smartwatch, make sure to check all the Target stores in your area as soon as possible.