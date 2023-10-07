Summary No, standard watch bands are not compatible with the Google Pixel Watch 2 - you must buy proprietary watch bands.

The current selection of official watch bands can be pricey, ranging from $50 to $200.

While the Pixel Watch 2 is not compatible with standard watch bands, it is fully compatible with Pixel Watch bands. There are also a variety of affordable third-party bands available for customization.

Quick answer: No, standard watch bands are not compatible with the Google Pixel Watch 2. You must buy proprietary watch bands for the Pixel Watch 2

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is here, and while it might look visually identical, it fixes everything wrong in the first model. However, the current selection of official watch bands ranges from $50 to an eye-watering $200.

While the $350 watch comes with an included band, those looking to customize their band will be disappointed that there is no compatibility with standard watch bands. However, there is one small ray of sunshine.

Why can't I use standard watch bands with the Pixel Watch 2?

The Pixel Watch 2 follows the same minimalist design as the Pixel Watch, meaning an identical proprietary band connector. While the push-and-twist mechanic is undeniably satisfying and makes for easier band-switching, its design is unique to the Pixel Watches and, therefore, incompatible with standard watch bands.

Are Pixel Watch bands compatible with the Pixel Watch 2?

Yes, the Pixel Watch 2 is fully compatible with Pixel Watch bands. This means that if you shelled out for an alternative band with the original Watch, you can use it with the Pixel Watch 2.

As for the reverse, things are inconsistent. In our testing, we've found that our Pixel Watch 2 bands fit the Watch 1, but Google has confirmed that the new Metal Mesh and Metal Slim bands (pictured below) are not backwards-compatible.

2 Images Close

The Metal Mesh (left) and Metal Slim (right) bands won't fit an original Pixel Watch

Where can I buy watch bands for the Pixel Watch 2?

Unlike the launch of the Pixel Watch, which was accompanied by a miserable selection of five bands (only available from the Google Store), buyers of the Pixel Watch 2 have a veritable boatload of options.

The Google Store is where you can find official bands, but other manufacturers have filled out the selection with a range of high-quality and reasonably priced bands that are useable with the Pixel Watch 2. These can range as low as $10, making customizing your Pixel Watch 2 an affordable prospect once you look beyond the Google Store.

So there you go; while the compatibility of the Pixel Watch 2 isn't any better than the first Pixel Watch, you have plenty of watch band options.