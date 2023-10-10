Summary The Pixel Watch 2 fixes the weaknesses of its predecessor and is receiving positive early reviews, indicating strong sales potential.

Some models of the Pixel Watch 2 are already selling out, with earliest shipping dates as far as a month in the future.

The Pixel Watch 2's premium features, including automatic workout detection and improved battery life, are attracting buyers and may help Google expand its market share.

Judging by early reports, Google's Pixel Watch 2 is a worthy successor to our favorite Android smartwatch of 2022. The new device, as you would expect, brings back all the best features from its predecessor while addressing its biggest weaknesses, helping Google's nascent smartwatch line start to reach maturity. We're still a couple days away from its official launch date of October 12, but if preorders are any indication, Google may have quite the hit on its hands.

Several models of the Pixel Watch 2 are already selling out on the Google Store, as spotted by 9to5Google. While you can only pre-order the watch at this time, you get an estimated shipping date when adding the watch to your cart. When preorders first became available, this date range was October 10–12 for most orders within the US, but now, many color combinations aren't shipping until early or mid-November.

Model Shipping date Polished Silver / Bay (Wi-Fi) November 8–16 Polished Silver / Bay (LTE) November 8–16 Matte Black / Obsidian (Wi-Fi) November 8–16 Matte Black / Obsidian (LTE) October 18–19 Champagne Gold / Hazel (Wi-Fi) October 18–19 Champagne Gold / Hazel (LTE) November 1–9 Polished Silver / Porcelain (Wi-Fi) October 18–19 Polished Silver / Porcelain (LTE) October 17–18

The earliest you can get a Pixel Watch 2 would be in a week to 10 days — the Matte Black and Obsidian LTE variant, the Champagne Gold and Hazel Wi-Fi variant, and both variants of the Polished Silver and Porcelain model ship in the October 17–19 range. The Champagne Gold and Hazel LTE model won't ship until the first week in November, while all other models are effectively sold out until mid-November.

One factor that could be affecting availability is the Pixel 8 Pro's preorder bonus — if you purchase Google's new thousand-dollar flagship phone, you get any Wi-Fi variant of the Pixel Watch 2 for free. Those who want an LTE model can still take advantage of the offer, with Google taking the same $350 off the price, leaving only the $50 difference to pay.

At $350 to start, it's definitely not the cheapest smartwatch — but it appears the Pixel Watch 2's premium features are worth it to many. Buyers seem ready to splurge for this new health tracker as it addresses some of the infamous woes of its predecessor. We're talking about automatic workout detection, faster performance, and the promise of drastically improved battery life thanks to its new Qualcomm chip. If Google manages to deliver on the early hype, it's poised to capture even more market share for the Pixel brand.