Summary Some Pixel Watch 2 owners are experiencing charging issues, with reports of watches not charging at all or charging unreliably.

Google's handling of the situation and support has been a problem, with affected users being told they will be contacted but not hearing back from the company for a long time

The first Pixel Watch also has some reliability problems when it comes to charging.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is what the first Pixel Watch should have been in the first place. Its processor and battery life are much more reliable, and it retains the unique design that Google came up with for its smartwatch. Some people consider that moving from wireless charging to a four-pin connector is a step back, though, and reports on Reddit seem to support that notion. Pixel Watch 2 owners report that they’re experiencing charging issues.

There are two reports worth highlighting, one revolving around a unit that doesn’t charge at all and one with a Pixel Watch 2 that only charges unreliably (via Android Authority). Both reports have in common that the exact fault isn’t entirely clear. In the former case, the Redditor says they were able to charge their Pixel Watch 2 for four days until it just refused to charge altogether. The other report is more complicated, with the affected person explaining that their charging cable only sometimes works. Even when trying out two different replacement chargers, the problems wouldn’t fully go away for them, indicating that the watch itself is at fault rather than chargers.

Both Reddit posts have commenters chiming in with similar issues. Many are reporting that while their watches were initially charging fine, they stopped accepting any charge after a few days of usage. One commenter is suggesting that it may be a hardware defect with the chargers, saying that it’s possible that one of the four pins isn’t springing back into place correctly, which could lead to the watch rejecting the charger altogether. This seems to be a recurring problem on Fitbit devices with similar chargers, too.

A big issue is also the way Google handles the situation. Many of the people affected are told that support would circle back to them after a few days, only to never hear from the company again. Some support agents also admitted that this is a problem they’ve heard of before, which suggests that it’s more widespread than it should be. The best course of action is likely to initiate an RMA process straight away without trying to fix the issue with the help of support.

Some owners of the original Pixel Watch have run into some charging quirks over the past year as well, as many reported on the Google Support forum. Following recent system updates, it also looks like Google has slowed down the charging speed for the Pixel Watch, with the company’s official estimate increased by 15 to 20 minutes. This is likely meant to reduce excessive heat and prolong the battery’s health that way. Some Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 owners also report that their watches stay on 98 percent charge for an unusually long period of time rather than moving to 100 percent quickly.