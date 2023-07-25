The Google Pixel Watch stands out in our list of the best Android smartwatches with its premium design and stainless steel body. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 also has a similar design, it uses an aluminum chassis, with the more durable steel being limited to the rugged Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Since steel is heavier than aluminum, limiting its use to rugged or more premium wearables makes sense. And with the upcoming Pixel Watch 2, Google plans to take a similar direction and reportedly switch to an aluminum casing.

Steel is more durable than aluminum, which means it will hold up better in daily use against dings and drops. But this comes with the trade-off of additional weight, which is an important factor for wearables, especially if used for sleep tracking.

If 9to5Google's sources are accurate and Google switches to an aluminum chassis on the Pixel Watch 2, expect it to weigh less than the current-gen watch, which weighs 36 g. On the downside, if you are not careful with the Pixel Watch 2, scuffs and dings could show up a lot more easily.

Admittedly, the way the Pixel Watch is designed, a more durable cover glass is more important than a rugged chassis. Google could use the weight saving to fit a larger battery on the Pixel Watch 2. Coupled with the rumored use of the more efficient W5+ Gen 1 Qualcomm chipset, the company's second smartwatch could last much longer than the first model.

Additionally, the report provides more insight into the long-overdue redesign of the Fitbit app. While the revamped app has been in development since last year, it is nowhere to be seen. With the Pixel Watch 2 due to launch in less than three months, the new app will presumably debut alongside the wearable in October.

Reportedly, Google will offer "Coach" workouts as a part of Fitbit Premium with the new app. There won't be any new functionality; instead, Coach will pack many of the existing Fitbit Premium features.