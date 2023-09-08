Summary Google is not keeping its upcoming products a secret and has released teaser videos showcasing the Pixel Watch 2 ahead of its October 4 event.

The Pixel Watch 2 appears to have an IP68 rating for water resistance, a significant improvement over the previous model.

The watch may feature an EDA sensor to track stress levels, a technology previously used in Fitbit devices for stress monitoring.

Google doesn't seem at all interested in keeping its upcoming products tightly under wraps — in fact, it even went so far as to show off the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 itself in a teaser video yesterday. Here we are just under a month away from the October 4 Made by Google event, and the company is back at it with another teaser video giving us an unexpectedly close look at its upcoming smartwatch.

After posting a low quality version of the video on Twitter/X, Google uploaded a high-quality copy of its Pixel Watch 2 teaser to YouTube. As we noted after yesterday's "leak," the 2023 iteration of Google's flagship watch is just that from a design standpoint: iterative. At first glance, it's hard to spot any significant differences compared to 2022's Pixel Watch, though it does seem like the Watch 2 is a bit thinner.

Look closer, however, and you'll spot some key details. As Mishaal Rahman pointed out on Twitter, there's an unmistakable "IP68" etched on the Pixel Watch 2's back cover. This is a major improvement over the first Pixel Watch, which had no official IP rating for dust and water resistance, but was advertised as being able to withstand 5ATM of pressure.

An IP68 rating means the Pixel Watch 2 is certified to withstand immersion in water of up to 1.5m in depth for at least 30 minutes, all while being entirely protected against dust and other solid particulates.

We also noticed a frame that shows off an EDA (or cEDA) sensor, which is used by some Fitbit watches to keep track of your stress levels. It takes a measurement of your electrodermal activity to try and discern your body's chemical response to stress. Some have questioned the science behind this feature, but Fitbit, now a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet, has employed the technology in past devices such as the Charge 5, and it has generally been received as useful.

Google's all set to unveil the Pixel Watch 2 at its event in New York City on October 4, where we also expect to see the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro make their debuts. Meanwhile, we recently learned that the Pixel Watch 2 will have some compatibility limitations, though it should work just fine as long as your phone isn't running an ancient Android version.