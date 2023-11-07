When Google announced all-day battery life on the Pixel Watch 2 in October 2023, we were skeptical. Battery life was one of our biggest complaints about the OG Pixel Watch, but the company managed to deliver. In our Google Pixel Watch 2 review, we found it was easy to make it through a full day and night without topping off.

And while the Pixel Watch 2 won't manage to get the same multi-day battery life you'll find on more expensive smartwatches like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, there are a few simple ways to maximize its battery life without hindering its functionality.

How long does the Pixel Watch 2 battery last?

Google's claim of 24-hour battery life with AoD activated passed muster in our review. We clocked over 25 hours of usage with sleep tracking and AoD turned on.

Google's time wasn't recorded with minimal use of the Pixel Watch 2's features. The stated 24-hour battery life is based on the following usage:

240 notifications.

280 time checks.

5-minute LTE phone call.

45-minute workout with GPS.

45 minutes of downloaded YouTube music playback.

50 minutes of Google Maps navigation while connected to a phone via Bluetooth.

7 hours sleep in Bedtime mode.

Always-on display activated.

Users with the Pixel Watch 2 have recorded their battery lasting beyond 24 hours, with some reporting above 40 hours. If you avoid using your Pixel Watch 2, you'll reach these numbers easily, but you don't need to turn off everything to get more than 24 hours of charge.

We listed the features that affect the Pixel Watch 2's battery life the most, ranked in order of battery life impact. We recommend turning off a couple at a time until you find your sweet spot.

Turn off Always-on display

Swipe down from your watch face. Tap Settings (cog icon). Tap Display. Swipe down and turn off the Always-on screen switch. 2 Images Close

Having your Pixel Watch 2's screen turned on permanently uses a lot of battery life. But you're not looking at it every second of the day, turn it off when you're not looking at it. You'll want to check the time, and the Pixel Watch 2 offers tilt-to-wake, which turns on the screen when the watch is tilted towards your face. This is automatically activated when AoD is turned off.

Turn on battery saver

Swipe down from your watch face. Tap Settings (cog icon). Swipe down and tap Battery. Turn on the Battery Saver switch. 2 Images Close

Turning on the Pixel Watch 2's battery-saver feature deactivates AoD and Tilt-to-wake. To turn on the screen with the battery saver activated, tap the screen.

Turn off LTE connectivity (LTE model only)

Swipe down from your watch face. Tap Settings (cog icon). Tap Connectivity. Tap Mobile. Tap Mobile. Select the Off radio button. 2 Images Close

A constant data connection isn't necessary if your Pixel Watch 2 is connected to your phone. The watch automatically turns off LTE connectivity when connected to your phone via Bluetooth. If you want to turn off LTE connectivity when your phone isn't around, turn off the setting to save battery life.

Turn off Bedtime mode

Swipe down from your watch face. Tap Bedtime mode (moon and stars button) 2 Images Close

Bedtime mode turns off all notifications and limits data connectivity. It also turns off the Always On display, tilt-to-wake, and tap-to-wake. Press the crown to turn on the watch.

Download music

Streaming music to your watch can use up a lot of battery life, so download your favorite playlists or albums to your watch. The Pixel Watch 2 has 32GB of storage, plenty for your albums, and some long playlists. Instructions for downloading music depend on your music app.

Turn off GPS or Location Accuracy

Swipe down from your watch face. Tap Settings (cog icon). Swipe down and tap Location. Turn off the Use location switch. Alternatively, tap Google Location Accuracy and toggle the switch off. 2 Images Close

The Pixel Watch has two GPS features that can be turned off to save battery life. Turning off GPS saves the most. You can also turn off improved location accuracy for smaller charge savings.

Deactivate Google Assistant

Swipe down from your watch face. Tap Settings (cog icon). Swipe down and tap Google. Tap Assistant. Swipe down and tap Turn off Assistant. 2 Images Close

Google Assistant runs in the background, waiting for the wake word. Turning off Google Assistant saves battery life.

Choose a different watch face

Long press your watch face. Swipe left or right to select a different face. Tap the new face to confirm. 2 Images Close

The Pixel Watch 2 uses an OLED screen, meaning displaying true black uses less power than colors. Choose a watch face with the most true black space to save battery life. This is especially handy when you activate AoS.

Lower brightness

Swipe down from your watch face. Tap Brightness (sun icon). Turn off the Adaptive Brightness switch. 2 Images Close

This is another feature that has a significant impact when paired with AoD.

Make the most of the Google Pixel Watch 2's improved battery life

The Google Pixel Watch 2's battery is one of the best features of the watch, and it gets better when paired with a Pixel phone. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are full of powerful software tricks and are the perfect companion to your Pixel Watch 2.