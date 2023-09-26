Summary The Pixel Watch 2 could pack advanced health features, including skin temperature reading and stress level measurements.

The watch will have a Safety Check feature that shares your real-time location with emergency contacts if you don't check in at the end of a designated timer.

Despite looking similar to its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2 might offer faster internals and new features for an improved user experience, making it a significant upgrade.

With just days left for Google to unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 officially, the floodgates to their leaks have opened in full force. Over the last few days, several reports have detailed the Pixel 8's key camera features, specs, and alleged 7-year software support. Now, it is the Pixel Watch 2's turn to hog the limelight, with a leaked promo video revealing all the new features and changes.

The 1-minute teaser video shared by 91Mobiles and Kamila Wojciechowska highlights the Pixel Watch 2's ability to measure heart rate, skin temperature, electrodermal activity (EDA), and stress levels. Seemingly, the new sensor is a lot more accurate than the one Google currently uses on the Pixel Watch. The wearable will offer automatic workout detection for seven workouts, like running and outdoor cycling. You will also get automatic reminders to start/stop tracking these workouts.

Based on the video, it appears you can ask Google Assistant on the watch about your workout's progress, similar to what Apple recently showed off with Siri on the Apple Watch Series 9. We also get a look at the redesigned Fitbit workout interface and use of Material You throughout the UI on the watch.

2 Images Close

A new Safety Check feature will be a part of the Pixel Watch 2, letting you set a timer and do a check-in at the end of it. If you miss doing that, your real-time location is shared with your emergency contacts. This feature appears similar to iOS 17's new Check In option. The video also showcases the new watch bands that Google might offer with the Pixel Watch 2, including a slim metal band and an Active blue band to presumably match the Pixel 8's Sea blue shade.

2 Images Close

Google claims in the promotional video that the Pixel Watch 2 will deliver 24 hours of battery life. A full charge will reportedly take around 75 minutes, with a 50% top-up taking 30 minutes — the same as the Pixel Watch. Rumors indicate the upcoming smartwatch will use a more efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip. It appears Google has used that efficiency to offer more features instead of extending the wearable's runtime.

From all the rumors so far, the Pixel Watch 2 is shaping up as a major upgrade over its predecessor. While it may look the same as the original Pixel Watch, the faster internals and new features should enable it to deliver a superior user experience.

Leaks suggest Google will offer the Pixel Watch 2 as a preorder gift with the Pixel 8 Pro, at least in the US. So, if you plan to buy both the phone and smartwatch this year, ensure you get your preorder in early to get a chance at getting the wearable for free.

The Made by Google event is scheduled for October 4. But given how the upcoming Pixels have leaked recently, expect more information to pop up in the coming days.