The Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to break cover in October with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Multiple leaks have given us a decent idea about the hardware donning the latest Google wearable, including a new processor and a marginally bigger battery, among others. The smartwatch has now ventured into the Federal Communications Commission's database for regulatory approval ahead of its expected unveiling a couple of months from now.

The listing on the FCC database reveals the presence of three Pixel Watch 2 models, bearing the model numbers G4TSL, GC3G8, and GD2WG. Furthermore, a total of four strap materials are said to be in SAR testing. G4TSL refers to the entry-level model with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, while the remaining two support cellular.

More specifically, GD2WG supports LTE bands 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 25, 26, 66, and 71, while GC3G8 enables bands 5 and 7. There's no mention of UWB (ultra-wideband), however, contrary to what previous leaks have suggested. As for the aforementioned strap materials, Strap 1 is said to be a "Plastic active strap," while Strap 2 and 3 are defined as "Metal mesh strap" and "Metal link strap," respectively. The former is potentially the same Metal Mesh Strap that was initially previewed for the Pixel Watch before mysteriously disappearing in April.

Strap 4, or Metal slim strap, is new to the Pixel Watch series, as 9to5Google points out. The nature of this particular strap is unclear, but we're likely looking at a lighter version of the Metal Links Band currently available with the Pixel Watch.

In addition to the expected hardware upgrades to the next-gen Pixel Watch, the wearable will also come with Wear OS 4, based on Android 13. Dynamic theming, which has been one of our favorite Pixel features, will also venture into the Pixel Watch 2 thanks to the new software. We've also learned that Google's second-generation smartwatch could be more widely available around the world, with India set to join the list, potentially with other markets that missed out on the first-gen variant.