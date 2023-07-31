Alongside the Google Pixel 8 series, the big G is rumored to debut the Pixel Watch 2. Reports suggest the company's second smartwatch could use Qualcomm's latest and greatest W5+ Gen 1 chip, which powers some of the best Android smartwatches. The design may not differ much, but Google could switch from stainless steel to aluminum for weight reduction at the expense of durability. Now, a new leak gives us a look at some of the new Pixel Watch 2 exclusive watch faces.

Google plans to release four highly customizable watch faces with the second-generation Pixel Watch: Accessible, Arc, Bold Digital, and Analog Bold. An Android Authority report provides more details on the customization options of these watch faces.

Accessible is the simplest of the lot and will be available in four styles. The first is Circular, which shows the digital time and has one complication slot. Linear displays the time, with the date above it. Stacked time has hours stacked above minutes and features space for one complication. Lastly, Just Time shows the time in a stacked manner.

3 Images Close

From left to right: Circular, Stacked Time, and Just Time watch face

The highly customizable Arc watch face will reportedly come in six variants, with slots for up to four complications.

2 Images Close

Left to right: Arc 'Max' watch face with four complications and Arc Minimal

The other two watch faces, Bold Digital and Analog Bold, stand out with their bold font that puts the emphasis on the time. They are also customizable and can hold up to four complications.

4 Images Close

From left to right: Bold Digital 'Just Time' watch face, Bold Digital 'Radial,' Analog Bold with Date, and Analog Bold 'Info 2'

Interestingly, these new watch faces will allegedly be Pixel Watch 2 exclusive and won't come to Google's first wearable.

The report also claims the Pixel Watch 2 will ship with dynamic theming, which will allow the wearable to use the colors from the watch face across the UI. This is similar to how the dynamic theming engine works on Android 12+ phones. And just like on Pixel phones, the boot animation will also take advantage of dynamic theming and pull colors from the watch face.

Dynamic theming should presumably be a part of Android 13-based Wear OS 4 and should come to all existing smartwatches that get the update.