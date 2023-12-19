The Google Pixel Watch 2 is loaded with excellent features. After customizing yours with a watchband you love, select a face that fits your personality. Your watch comes with lots of faces, and there are more that you can buy or install for free. With all those choices, finding a watch face you like and making it yours presents a challenge. This guide helps you through that challenge.

How to use your phone to choose a face that came with your watch

You can change watch faces using your phone or your watch. It's easier to use your phone because you can see what you have. Before changing your watch face, find out which faces you have. Most faces that come with your watch aren't actually installed on it.

Here's how to take inventory and install new faces using your phone:

Open the Watch app on your phone. If the app isn't installed on your phone, install it. If you have a Pixel phone, the app is preloaded. Select Watch Faces. A screen shows your current watch face. Tap that watch face and scroll through the faces installed on your phone. When you see a face you want to use, choose Use on watch. If you don't see a face you like, choose + Add new. Scroll through the faces until you see one you want to use, and tap it. Close Follow Steps 3 and 4 to use that face on your watch.

How to use your watch to choose a face that came with your watch

It's easy to change watch faces with your phone. You can also change faces using your watch.

Long press your watch face. Scroll through the faces that appear on your watch and tap the one you want to use. If you don't see a face you like, choose + Add new. Scroll through the faces and tap the one you like. Close Repeat Step 2 to use that face on your watch.

Shopping for watch faces

Your Pixel Watch 2 comes with several faces. If you don't like any of them, shop for something that's more your style. Have you always wanted a Rolex but couldn't afford one? Now you can afford a Rolex watch face. Want to see your pet's mug on your watch? You can make that happen.

When watch shopping, it's easy to tell which watch faces cost money upfront. What's easy to miss is that many "free" watch faces are free trials that expire quickly or are limited versions of the watch face that don't display all the information you want to see on your watch unless you pay a one-time fee or monthly subscription.

How to shop for watch faces on your phone

Open your Play Store app. Search for something like "free watch faces." Tap the Install bar. Close After you've done that, follow the steps above to use the face on your watch.

Some watch faces require installing a companion app on your phone to use the watch face. You'll get a message about that when you use the face. Go to the Play Store to install the companion app on your phone.

How to shop for watch faces on your computer

Go to the Google Play Store. Search for something like "weather watch faces" or click the Watch option. Select Pixel Watch 2 from the Device pull-down menu to narrow your options. Close Scroll until you see a face you want to use, and click it. Select Install. A box appears with a pull-down menu. Select the device you want to install the face on and select Install. Enter your Google account password, and the face installs on your watch.

How to use a third-party app like Facer

You may not be thrilled with the faces that come with the Pixel Watch 2. When you use Facer, you'll find a large selection of faces. Facer partnered with brands from Star Trek to Barbie to Frida Kahlo. Like the Play Store faces, some are free and some cost money. You can also create your own watch face with Facer. Here's what you'll do:

Install the Facer app on your phone and your watch. Create a Facer account. You can do this with your phone or on the Facer website with your computer. Use the steps above to set Facer as your current watch face. At first, you'll only see the Facer logo. Shop for faces using the Facer app on your phone or use the website. Tap the circular blue Send to watch button when you find a face you like. You only see the words "Send to watch" when you're on the website and scroll over the button, so look at the screenshot below. Close

Save favorite faces or creators to your Facer account so that you can easily find faces you like and send them to your phone.

How to edit your watch face

Many Play Store watch faces allow you to customize things like the colors and backgrounds in the face. They also show information like the weather, your recent pulse rate, your next appointment, and more. Those data fields are known as "complications." You can typically customize the information that your watch face displays. To customize your watch face, do this:

Select the watch face in the Watch app. Tap Edit. Close Make changes. Many faces have several options you can customize. Tap any of the complications, and an options menu appears. Close

If you're customizing a Facer watch face, you'll do the same thing, only using the Facer app or website.

You're ready to make your watch uniquely you

You're unique. There's no one else like you. You're now ready to go out and make your watch uniquely yours. Happy shopping and customizing!