Google revamped the Pixel Watch 2 internally to deliver better performance, more accurate health tracking, and longer battery life. Despite its steep $350 price tag, these changes make the Pixel Watch 2 among the best Android smartwatches to buy. Google typically discounts its newly launched products on the Google Store during Black Friday, but the Pixel Watch 2 was an exception. That's changing now, as the company is hosting another holiday sale on its online store and offering a $50 discount on the wearable.

Why you should not miss this Pixel Watch 2 deal

Good deals on the Pixel Watch 2 have been hard to come by since its launch. During Black Friday, the best offer was from Google Fi, taking up to $75 off the wearable. But there were no good discounts if you wanted to purchase the smartwatch outright. With Google taking $50 off the Pixel Watch 2 and dropping its price to $300, that's no longer the case. This is by far the best deal on Google's second-gen smartwatch since its release in October this year, and you are unlikely to find a better one before 2023 ends.

Irrespective of whether you buy the Pixel Watch 2 with or without LTE connectivity, you can store a $50 discount on it through the Google Store. So, you can get the GPS variant of the watch for $300, while the cellular variant is discounted to $350. You can use the money saved to get Preferred Care for your Pixel Watch 2, which provides coverage against accidental damage with priority replacement and extends the warranty by another year.

If you don't prefer the Google Store for some reason, Amazon is running a similar deal on the Pixel Watch 2 and taking $50 off its retail price. Depending on where you live, you can get the watch delivered to your address the next day. If you have been planning to get the Pixel Watch 2 since its launch, this is the deal you should not miss. Google is running the offer until December 23, so you have ample time to pull the trigger.