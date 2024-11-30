Google Pixel Watch 2 $145 $250 Save $105 The Google Pixel Watch 2 takes everything great about the original and improves it—longer battery life, better performance, and Wear OS 5 for an even smoother experience. With 42% off, it’s a total steal, making it an easy choice for anyone looking to upgrade. $145 at Amazon

Black Friday 2024 is finally here, but it won’t stick around for long. The clock is ticking on some epic deals, including the Google Pixel Watch 2 at its best price ever.

Right now, you can grab the Wi-Fi model of the Pixel Watch 2 for just $145 on Amazon. That’s $105 off the original $250 price. It’s a solid pick for anyone eyeing a new Android smartwatch, especially in the 41mm size. Keep in mind, though, that this deal is only for the Matte Black Aluminum Case variant.

What's great about the Google Pixel Watch 2?

The Pixel Watch 2 might not be the newest model, but it’s still a top pick for smartwatch lovers. It’s packed with health and fitness features like blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and temperature sensing. Plus, it lasts all day on a single charge, and you can squeeze out an extra 36 hours in Battery Saver mode, making it a solid and reliable choice.

While the Pixel Watch 3 brings a new 45mm size, this Pixel Watch 2 deal is definitely worth checking out if you prefer something more compact. The bezels are a little larger, but aside from that, the band mechanism and overall design are pretty much the same.

In our review, we were impressed by its solid 24+ hour battery life with the always-on display, the same striking design as the first generation, and Wear OS 4 support out of the box. The watch earned an 8/10, with special praise for the upgraded chipset that boosts both performance and battery efficiency. It also includes important safety features like Safety Check and a full range of Google apps, making it a well-rounded smartwatch.

For the price, the Pixel Watch 2 gives you a seamless Wear OS experience that’s hard to beat. It’s also on top of security updates, which sets it apart from other Android smartwatches. Thanks to Wear OS 5, the watch feels smoother than ever, with no lag in sight.