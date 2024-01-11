Google Pixel Watch 2 Up to $175 trade-in credits available $300 $350 Save $50 While both of Google's wearables are on sale right now, Best Buy can have you wearing the new Pixel Watch 2 for as little as $125 this week. With an instant $50 discount, plus a potential $175 in trade-in credits up for grabs, this is your best opportunity at snagging this smartwatch for an insanely good price. $300 at Best Buy

With both of Google's smartwatches currently on sale, it's an excellent time to upgrade to a Pixel Watch for cheap if you're looking to grab yourself a new wearable. However, one offer in particular stands out among these deals, which can get you the new Pixel Watch 2 for an insanely good price — if you've got a proper device to trade in.

You'll find that almost all retailers are taking $50 off Google's latest iteration of its wearable, listing one of the best Android smartwatches to date for $300. However, Best Buy has another way of bringing that price down even further, offering up to $175 in trade-in credit for qualifying devices.

Why this Google Pixel Watch 2 deal is worth your money

Google's latest wearable may not look that different to the naked eye compared to its predecessor, but there are quite a few upgrades under the hood that make the Pixel Watch 2 a better buy. An updated chipset delivers improved performance, added safety features can keep you better connected with friends and family, and the battery life is leaps and bounds ahead of the Pixel Watch.

These improvements have helped Google's newest smartwatch eclipse the original in many ways, making it a little redundant to go with the older version. Especially since Best Buy is offering such a large amount of trade-in credits towards one. How much you'll earn does depend on the device and its condition, but for example, you could upgrade from a Pixel Watch to the newest model and get up to $80 off the already discounted price.

However, newer smartwatches will earn you more trade-in credits, with the likes of Apple or Samsung's latest wearables netting you closer to that $175 value. In most cases, though, you'll earn at least $40 in credits towards the Pixel Watch 2, as long as the device your trading is in good condition.

Even if you don't have something to swap for it, at $50 off the Pixel Watch 2 is actually down to its lowest price ever. This means you're still getting one of the best Pixel Watch 2 deals to drop since its release back in October of last year. However, if you'd rather go for something cheaper, the Pixel Watch is down to just $200 at Best Buy, and you can still earn yourself up to $175 in trade-in credits towards it.